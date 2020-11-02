New polling released Monday by one of the leading national gun-control organizations showed overwhelming support among Colorado voters for stronger gun safety laws and found that the group's messages increased the likelihood voters will pick Democrats.

The poll, conducted for Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Victory Fund, found that 81% of likely Colorado voters and 84% of suburban women said a candidate's position on gun policy is important in deciding how to vote. In addition, 54% of voters and 59% of suburban women said that background checks on gun sales are more important now than a year ago.

“Once again the data shows that gun safety is a triple threat — it mobilizes, persuades and has become a litmus test issue for voters across battleground states,” said Charlie Kelly, senior political adviser for Everytown for Gun Safety, in a statement. “Our messaging this cycle is effective because people are tired of inaction on gun violence and politicians in the pocket of the gun lobby."

The group, co-founded by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and a former Colorado resident, spent $1 million last month on TV and digital ads linking Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

After hearing several of Everytown's messages involving gun violence and Republican positions on health care and the pandemic, an additional 3% of likely Colorado voters said they would vote for Democrats in the November election.

The poll found that 28% of voters were more likely to support a candidate endorsed by the NRA, while 64% said they were less likely or that the NRA's backing made no difference.

The National Rifle Association of America Political Victory Fund, NRA Victory Fund Inc. and the more hard-line Gun Owners of America have been spending modest amounts in recent months to support Gardner and to oppose his Democratic challenger, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who was endorsed this summer by Everytown.

Schoen Cooperman Research interviewed 400 Colorado voters Oct. 19-24. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9%. The firm also polled voters in other battleground states, yielding similar results, an Everytown spokeswoman said.