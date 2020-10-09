Democrat John Hickenlooper and Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner wrestled over the nation's health Friday night in their third of four debates, all on the Front Range.
Gardner repeatedly accused Hickenlooper of caring mostly about his political fortunes.
"It's not about you," Gardner said, turning to his Democratic challenger, calling Hickenlooper "someone you can't trust."
Hickenlooper said of Gardner's record, "They know they can't run on it."
He summarized, "Washington is the same as it ever was."
In the first 15 minutes, Gardner called Hickenlooper's positions on health care politically focused, akin to his ethics violations last summer related to luxury travel perks as governor.
Hickenlooper characterized those two violations as the work of a dark money Republican group, and that the offenses were reporting errors on travel during which he was promoting Colorado. He also was charged with contempt for initially failing to answer a subpoena to testify before the commission.
Issues were mixed together, as debates can be messy encounters.
Gardner and Hickenlooper each said they would not mandate masks nationally. Gardner would not support shutting down the economy, If the infection rate soared again, Hickenlooper said he would listen to the scientists.
Each struggled to give a clear answer on seating a Supreme Court justice before the election — Gardner seeming for it, Hickenlooper not.
Gardner said he is in favor of following precedent on court picks, even though he opposed appointing a justice in the final year of President Obama's last year in 2016. The senator criticized some of Hickenlooper's picks to the court when he was governor.
Hickenlooper said dealing with COVID-19 was more important than seating a justice. He wouldn't answer whether he would add seats to the Supreme Court, because he doesn't think Judge Amy Coney Barrett will make it onto the court.
Gardner yielded his time to ask Hickenlooper, "Yes or no, would you pack the court?" Hickenlooper evaded a straight answer again, much as the top of the ticket has done in debates.
The Republican incumbent said he wants both, but the pandemic is a priority.
Moderator Anne Trujillo opened the debate by asking Gardner if he was proud of the response to the pandemic by President Trump and the Republican-led Senate.
He avoided answering whether he was proud of the work Republicans have done on the issue, however.
"This isn't a question of pride," Gardner said, citing the work he has done with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. "It's a question of getting through this together."
Hickenlooper accused Trump of negligence and said he was concerned about the secrecy around the president's finances.
Gardner said Democrats and Republicans agree that preexisting conditions should be covered, but he thinks the Affordable Care Act needs to be replaced. He accused Hickenlooper of supporting government-run health care.
"It's like getting a colonoscopy at the DMV," Gardner said, calling Medicare for All "health care for none."
Hickenlooper said he would not vote for Medicare for All, but he supports a government public option for insurance.
"I want to build on the Affordable Care Act," the former governor said.
He characterized Republicans' health care plan for preexisting conditions as "no there there."
Gardner struggled repeatedly to express support directly for the president.
"I'm proud of the work we've done together," he said.
Gardner said he would accept the outcome of the election and disavowed support from white nationalist groups, equivocations that have brought criticism on the president.
The Friday night debate was sponsored by Denver7, The Denver Post and Colorado Public Radio.
The grand finale of the election season is next Tuesday at 6 p.m. broadcast from Fort Collins, sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Coloradoan and smaller TV stations across the state.
Hickenlooper declined invitations to debate from business and civic coalitions on the Western Slope and Eastern Plains this year. The two met for the first time a week ago in Pueblo.
The timing is opportune, though perhaps not meaningful.
The Secretary of State's Office began mailing out ballots to registered voters Friday, so the timing of the final debates is critical. The question is whether Gardner is still within striking distance — basically, how many undecided voters are left in a hyper-polarized election year driven by the strength of the president's positions and personality.
Polling released Thursday by Colorado Politics and 9News gave the Democrat a solid lead of 9 percentage points, a margin that's remained consistent for months in various polls. The poll showed 8% undecided, suggesting the incumbent would have to win the race within a final margin of error.
Trump also faces a wide gap in the Centennial State against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The same Survey USA poll showed Trump trailing by 10 percentage points among Colorado's electorate.
If President Trump loses, Republicans will need to retain the Senate as a fire-break against progressive efforts on matters such as expanding the Supreme Court, retooling the Affordable Care Act, shifting faster to renewable energy (at the sake of fossil fuel industry jobs in Colorado) and beating the pandemic to restore the economy.
The Republican National Convention provided no party platform for Gardner to run on, beyond his record of allegiance to Trump on major policy decisions unpopular with liberals and a significant chunk of unaffiliated voters, from Supreme Court vacancies and preexisting conditions to climate change and impeachment.
In August, Trump tweeted his "Complete and Total Support" for Gardner, citing his work to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which has been a linchpin to the senator's outreach to middle-of-the-road conservationists who worry about the impact of the left's aggressive approach on energy and what it means to Colorado's job base and tax base.
Friday night, Gardner put space between him and the president.
"I'm going to support Colorado," he said. "I'm going to vote with Colorado every single time."
Hickenlooper, however, has also been an ally to fossil fuel, a former geologist who came to Colorado to work for the industry before losing his job in a layoff and opening a brewpub in Denver.
The Great American Outdoors Act's main accomplishment, however, was restoring money Trump had sought to cut from parks and public lands to begin with.
Both candidates said they believe the climate is changing. Hickenlooper said the transition to the clean energy is going to take place over time.
Gardner accused Hickenlooper of trying to take jobs from Coloradans, "because he's decided your job isn't good enough for him."
Hickenlooper replied, "That's outrageous. I've never said anything of the kind."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.