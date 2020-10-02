Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, sparred over the two veteran politicians' approaches to health care, the environment and ethics Friday night at their first debate, held in a virtually empty studio at a community college in Pueblo.

Trailing in the polls a week before ballots are set to go out, Gardner needed to land some convincing blows against the former geologist-turned-brewpub owner and former Denver mayor, whose standing has slipped a bit with Colorado voters under the weight of months of attack ads flooding state airwaves.

Officials and poltiical operatives in the Republican's corner declared victory after the hour-long forum, which was sponsored by the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper and streamed live online.

But Democrats and their allies countered that Hickenlooper more than held his own, keeping the focus on Gardner's record and the incumbent's loyalty to President Donald Trump.

"Sen. Gardner made a strong case tonight for why he should be re-elected for another six years of continuing to deliver historic results," said U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Name-checking some of Gardner's achievements, including helping secure funding for a long-anticipated water project that will serve Pueblo, Buck said: "From the Great American Outdoors Act, to Space Command, to finally funding the Arkansas Valley Conduit, Sen. Gardner has delivered time and again for all four corners of Colorado. In just 31 days, Coloradans will vote to re-elect Senator Gardner and his results-oriented record."

Morgan Carroll, the state's Democratic Party chair, drew the opposite conclusion from the debate.

“Tonight made clear that John Hickenlooper is the U.S. senator that Coloradans deserves — one who believes in science, will fight to expand health care and protect people with pre-existing conditions, and who will protect our majestic public lands," she said in a statement.

"Sen. Gardner continued to lob baseless attacks because he cannot defend his own record of standing by President Trump as he botched the response to the coronavirus, tries to rip health care from hundreds of thousands of Coloradans and sells out our public lands to corporate polluters."

Neither candidate broke new ground during their exchanges, which were likely familiar to anyone who's been near a television since mid-summer, but the persistence of Gardner's attacks left his opponent fumbling to respond a few times and ignoring the Republican's questions at other times.

Gardner landed his blows, said Lindsey Singer, communications director of Colorado Rising PAC. The group is the local outpost of the national conservative organization that spawned a slew of ethics complaints that resulted in a nonpartisan panel ruling in June that Hickenlooper twice violated a state gift ban.

“Cory Gardner questioned John Hickenlooper on his numerous ethics issues and Hickenlooper had no response," Singer said. "Gardner reminded everyone that Hickenlooper used his final days in office to appoint one of his political donors to the highest court in Colorado, highlighting the hypocrisy of his current position on the (U.S. Supreme Court) nomination. Cory Gardner has a record of accomplishment for our state and should be re-elected to represent our values.”

A trio of Democrats with ties to Pueblo enumerated reasons they said Hickenlooper scored body blows, in a release distributed by Hickenlooper's campaign.

“Tonight, John Hickenlooper showed the people of Pueblo that he is ready to lead and help us build back better after COVID,” said state Rep. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo. “I’ve seen him lead our state out of multiple crises, and he can bring people together to get the job done. That’s a sharp contrast from Sen. Gardner’s record. He may try to hide it, but the folks of Pueblo know he’s more concerned with K Street than Abriendo Avenue.”

Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, who held Colorado's other U.S. Senate seat during the last decade, said, “Tonight’s debate made clear why I’m proud to support John Hickenlooper. We need leaders in Congress who will work together to rebuild our economy to work for working people, lower health care costs, and get Washington working for us. Sen. Gardner has shown he won’t stand up to Trump or [Senate Republican Leader Mitch] McConnell, which means he won’t stand up for Colorado.”

State Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, invoked the former governor's record implementing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“In the U.S. Senate, John Hickenlooper will fight to expand access to care and lower costs, but Sen. Gardner wants to roll back protections for 2.4 million Coloradans with pre-existing conditions,” Garcia said. “It’s that type of clear choice that makes me proud to support John for Senate. It’s time Colorado had a senator who put Pueblo ahead of partisanship, and that’s just what John Hickenlooper will do.”

Keith Schipper, a spokesman for the Trump Victory campaign, lauded his fellow Republican in a statement.

“While Cory Gardner has delivered real results for the Centennial State, John Hickenlooper’s extreme agenda would be devastating for Coloradans. Come November Coloradans will send Hickenlooper, who has abused taxpayer dollars for his own personal benefit, packing and Sen. Gardner back to the U.S. Senate."

Addressing Gardner's overall record on the environment and climate issues, Meghan Schneider, senior regional press secretary for the progressive Climate Power 2020 organization, said the incumbent's rhetoric doesn't match reality.

"Gardner supports a few green plans because they are universally popular, and now with growing concern about climate change, he’s using these to greenwash his record," she told Colorado Politics.

"Anyone who looks at Gardner’s actions in the Senate know he’s no friend to the environment. He is a staunch supporter of an administration in denial about climate change and Gardner himself has voted against climate science in the past. While Gardner talks a lot being a voice for all four corners of Colorado, analysis by FiveThirtyEight shows Gardner’s votes more often align with Trump than the will of Coloradans."

Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen, a planetary scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, made a similar point, referring to the Gardner-sponsored Great American Outdoors Act, signed by Trump this summer.

“Tonight we heard from a candidate that recognizes that climate change is affecting every one of us in Colorado, and another who thinks that one admittedly decent bill makes up for a career of gutting environmental protections. Cory Gardner can’t hide the fact that he has voted to roll back clean air and water protections, at a time when climate-driven fires are decimating our state and the air is too unhealthy to enjoy our great outdoors. Colorado needs a senator who recognizes that climate change is real, not one who cheers on Trump’s decimation of environmental protections that are felt more by Colorado’s communities of color than anyone else.”

The candidates are scheduled to debate again this weekend for a program that will be dubbed into Spanish and broadcast Tuesday on Telemundo stations across the state. They meet Oct. 9 for a televised debate in Denver, sponsored by The Denver Post, Denver 7 and Colorado Public Radio. Their final debate will be televised live Oct. 13 from Fort Collins, sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Rocky Mountain PBS and local TV stations KRDO, KKCO, KJCT and KOBF.