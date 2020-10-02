Former Gov. John Hickenlooper came to Pueblo Friday night to talk about health care. His opponent, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, wanted to talk about Hickenlooper.
A week before the ballots go out, Gardner, the Republican incumbent, made the first formal defense of his seat. Hickenlooper, meanwhile, had once hoped to be preparing for the final run to the White House this month, before he changed races a year ago.
Presumed to be trailing, Gardner came out swinging at Hickenlooper's ethics violations this year, which were brought by Republicans, related to his travel as governor. Gardner accused Hickenlooper of caring more about himself than about propriety and the people of Colorado.
"It's a very clear contrast between someone that believes people of Colorado are first — that's what I believe — and someone who puts their own self interests first," Gardner charged. "And they want to go to Washington to line their own pockets, which is what they've done the last eight years as governor."
Hickenlooper did not immediately respond to the insult, first talking up his accomplishments as governor, including expanding Medicaid, creating jobs, and dealing with gun violence and natural disasters. He spoke of the mistakes made by the president and a polarized Washington.
"Let me say I know what it means to work together," he said.
Hickenlooper soon told the audience Gardner would attack him all night.
"He starts with these what were really in fact two minor reporting errors," he said. "They were inadvertent. The Denver Post referred to them as an honest mistake. I paid them 2,800 bucks, but let's be clear why those errors were so contentious, why was there a dark-money Republican organization that came and originally made 97 allegations?
"... The reason is because Cory Gardner can't run on his record and they needed to attack me any way they could."
The state ethics commission on June 5 found that Hickenlooper he improperly accepted a limousine trip at a meeting in Italy and a private jet trip to the USS Colorado commissioning in Connecticut. Both were in 2018.
The commission fined Hickenlooper $2,750. He also picked up a contempt charge for failing to answer the commission's subpoena to testify.
Gardner said he didn't consider violating the state constitution that limits gifts to public officials a minor paperwork error. He noted 91 of those charges were dismissed only because they were outside the statute of limitations.
Hickenlooper retorted that Gardner offered "a wall of words and so little facts."
They pivoted to health care, as Democratic candidates across the country campaign on protecting the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, investing heavily in ads and dark money groups to knock down Gardner on the issue.
Hickenlooper touted the success of Colorado's insurance marketplace, created by Obamacare, and adding 400,000 people to Medicaid.
He said Republicans are trying to take away protections for people. and he wants a sliding scale public option and extend coverage to all Americans by demanding bulk discounts on drugs for Medicare, which the government doesn't get now.
"We roll it out and everyone in this country has coverage, just like they do in every other industrialized country," Hickenlooper said.
Gardner supported repealing Obamacare in 2017, when Republicans could lock up the votes to pass one of Trump's signature campaign promises. The president has not presented an alternative plan, but has instead worked to unwind the measure. Oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court will begin Nov. 10.
Friday night, he said both Democrats and Republicans want to replace Obamacare, including Hickenlooper, who presented a replacement plan with Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich three years ago.
"When you ran for president you talked about replacing the Affordable Care Act and right now with a sliding scale," Gardner pushed back. "Let's talk about what this wall of words John talks about means: He wants government-run health care."
He said his plan protects preexisting conditions, as Obamacare does, with a patient-centric focus.
"It allows people to work with their doctor rather than have a bureaucrat making their health care decisions," the senator said.
Gardner said Hickenlooper all but says his public option will lead to Medicare for All, which would effectively eliminate private insurance.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to strengthen the health care law he helped shepherd as vice president a decade ago.
Republicans, including Gardner, rode the GOP energy against the new health care mandate into office in 2014. He ran on the issue saying he would favor a more bipartisan approach than Democrats had allowed under Obama and Biden.
Americans for Prosperity, the influential, well-monied political group, backed Gardner in 2014 and it's backing him with campaign support again this year.
“Cory stood against Obamacare and for real healthcare reform,” the organization said in an TV ad four years.
Hickenlooper hammered on Gardner for "flip flopping" on seating a new justice weeks before the election, where he opposed a hearing before the Republican-held Senate when President Obama made a nomination eight months before the 2016 election.
In his opening address, Gardner talked about what he's done to help Colorado — to protect the environment and create energy jobs — touting his record of passing laws alongside Democrats.
"All four corners of this state deserve to be represented," he said in his opening remarks, a quiet dig at his Democratic opponent's lean toward the more populated and more progressive Front Range. He added, "I-70 doesn't end at Vail."
The meeting is the first of four debates between the former governor, 68, and perhaps a future one, who's 46.
The second debate in the much-haggled debate schedule is this weekend, in the studio of Telemundo in Denver. The debate will be dubbed into Spanish and air on Telemundo stations in Colorado next Tuesday.
On Oct. 9 the nominees will parley again in a televised contest sponsored by Denver 7, Colorado Public Radio and The Denver Post.
The grand finale debate is Oct. 13 in Fort Collins, sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Rocky Mountain PBS and local TV stations KRDO, KKCO, KJCT and KOBF.
Friday night's kickoff was sponsored by the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper.
Hickenlooper has been the presumed front-runner since before he clinched the Democratic nomination against former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in June. Hickenlooper didn't clear the field getting into the race, but it soon thinned out.
Gardner might have fended off a primary challenge from a more conservative Republican by strengthening his embrace of President Trump. Before he was president, after all, Gardner referred to him as a buffoon.
Democrats went into the debate hoping to dispel three things about Gardner: His environmental record, his position on health care as it relates to preexisting conditions and whether he is sufficiently bipartisan.
Gardner's campaign has sought to make up ground with moderate and unaffiliated voters on the grounds he works across the aisle and thinks for himself.
In July, he was again hailed in the annual ranking of bipartisanship based on bills he sponsors with the other party by the independent Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
Gardner came in third in the 100-member Senate behind two other vulnerable Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, up for reelection in two years, came in 52nd. Last year, Gardner ranked 5th and Bennet was 44th.
Democrats, however, say that can't be, given his support of Trump's agenda and that of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, including pushing forward with a Supreme Court nomination less than 50 days before the election, when Gardner might be better-served in Colorado campaigning.
