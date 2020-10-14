Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper squared off Tuesday night under spotlights on a darkened stage in a debate that will likely serve as the final argument the U.S. Senate candidates make to Colorado voters, who are already returning ballots at a fast clip.

Compared to their three previous debates, the candidates shared similar tempos in the final clash, with Gardner modulating down what had been a rapid-fire delivery and Hickenlooper sounding more aggressive, treading mostly familiar ground but revealing a few fresh insights.

Over the course of an hour, the two seasoned politicians made their cases and kept up the steady stream of criticism they’ve aimed at each other, presenting a clear choice for the vanishingly small slice of the electorate that remains undecided.

The debate, which took place on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was televised and live-streamed statewide, was sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Coloradoan newspaper, Rocky Mountain PBS and a group of smaller TV stations from across Colorado. It was moderated by 9News anchor Kyle Clark and the station's political reporter Marshall Zelinger.

Gardner, 46, has routinely been ranked as one of the most vulnerable Republican senators in the country this year, partly because Colorado has swung increasingly to the left since the then-congressman upset a Democratic incumbent in 2014.

President Donald Trump lost Colorado’s electoral votes by 5 percentage points in the last election, and in 2018 Democrats ran the field, winning every statewide race and taking seats the party had never held before.

The 68-year-old Hickenlooper, who served two terms as Denver mayor and two terms as governor before mounting a nonstarter of a presidential run last year, flashed more of the humor and quirky charm in the final debate than he had in earlier meetings, including some decidedly flat performances in a trio of primary debates with former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

Up to this point, neither candidate has ever lost an election in political careers that stretch back into the first decade of the 21st century.

But exactly three weeks after the closing bell of Tuesday’s debate, at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, polls will close in Colorado, and the two will soon learn which of them will suffer his first defeat at the hands of the voters.

Here are several takeaways from their final face-to-face:

Steady as she goes

Gardner needed a jolt to knock the race off the course it’s effectively been on all year if he hopes to close what appears to be a persistent gap of about 10 percentage points, according to polling.

He didn’t get it.

Instead, both candidates turned in what was probably their best and most consistent performances in the four-debate series, which kicked off just 11 days earlier in Pueblo in a more uneven affair that was viewed online by several thousand people. Their first televised debate aired a week ago on Telemundo Denver, broadcast entirely in Spanish, followed by a brisk, 90-minute televised face-off in Denver on Friday.

Gardner had been lobbying hard to debate earlier and more often, including issuing a challenge in May to kick off debates to whichever Democrat won the June primary, but Hickenlooper declined most of those invitations, insisting instead that he wanted to wait until voters nearly had ballots in hand before meeting with his opponent.

As it turned out, Gardner wound up accepting all four of the invitations Hickenlooper proposed, leaving little doubt which candidate had the upper hand when it came to setting the campaign's schedule during the crucial closing months.

Not that there’s been much doubt. Hickenlooper has led in polling since last year, by as much as 18 points and as little as 2 points — those two results are almost certainly what’s known as outliers — but otherwise hovering steadily, right around 10 points.

In fact, a year ago this week, a consortium of Democratic-aligned Colorado firms released a poll that showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 11 points. Last Thursday, a Colorado Politics/9News poll showed Gardner trailing Hickenlooper by 9 points, and the morning of Tuesday’s debate saw the release of a Morning Consult battleground states poll that found Hickenlooper with a 10-point lead.

After a year that saw Trump’s impeachment, a historic pandemic, the resulting economic slump and a summer of protests over racial justice occasionally turn violent, the Colorado Senate race is in almost precisely the same place it was, down to similar strengths with various slices of the electorate.

In part, that’s because the crucial race, which could determine whether Democrats win the gavel in the Senate after the November election, took shape early as a referendum on a president by a state electorate that has never thought that highly of Trump.

Ends in “R”

Gardner, Colorado’s lone Republican in statewide constitutional office — aside from an at-large University of Colorado regent — has been faced with a difficult needle to thread since winning the Senate seat six years ago, at the same time Hickenlooper won his second term as governor by a slightly larger margin.

Adhere too closely to his 2014 vow to call out members of his own party, and Gardner might have gone the way of other one-time vocal Trump critics like ex-Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, losing the support of a Republican base that remains fiercely loyal to the president.

But by leaving no daylight between himself and Trump, Gardner risks repelling Colorado’s vast swath of unaffiliated voters, who account for 40% of the state’s electorate — and that’s what polling has consistently shown is happening.

“I’m sure not every Democrat in the state, including John Hickenlooper, is happy with my record, because Gardner ends in ‘R,’ ” Gardner said at Tuesday’s debate, describing the rigid partisan divide that governs politics in 2020.

Hickenlooper — whose name also happens to end in an "R" — mostly stuck to a disciplined argument in favor of a handful of by-now-standard Democratic positions on the Affordable Care Act, climate change, gun safety and the Supreme Court seat Republicans are rushing to fill before the election, though he flashed his more centrist and sometimes contrarian side at least once.

Pressed to comment on the longstanding impasse between the Democratic House and the Republican Senate over an additional COVID-19 relief package, a frustrated-sounding Hickenlooper cast a pox on both their chambers.

“I haven’t seen any willingness on the Republican or the Democratic side to sit down, roll up their sleeves and say, ‘Where do we agree, where do we disagree?’” he said, adding that he believed the six months that has elapsed since Congress agreed on an earlier round of relief was far too long.

Reviving a central plank of his ill-fated presidential campaign, Hickenlooper said that he wants to take his experience bringing opposing sides to the table to Washington.

He said “yes”

While the rule of thumb doesn’t always apply to presidential debates, which can yield multiple enduring impressions, political strategists say you’re lucky if one exchange or memorable incident lingers after a debate long enough to leave a mark, much less influence voters.

In last week’s vice presidential debate — already receding into the mists of the past — it was clear within hours that the fly that settled on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes had left its mark on the collective consciousness, possibly because few vice presidential debates have ever much influenced the outcome of an election.

The lines that stand out from earlier VP debates, incidentally, were mostly delivered by the second banana on the losing tickets — Democrat Lloyd Bentsen telling Dan Quayle, “You’re no Jack Kennedy” in 1988, and Republican Sarah Palin opening her 2008 debate with Joe Biden by asking, “Can I call you Joe?” Ross Perot's 1992 running mate coined the quintessential vice presidential debate line when retired Admiral James Stockdale asked, "Who am I? Why am I here?"

It’s anybody’s guess what will stick from the first three Hickenlooper-Gardner showdowns; if anything, though if online buzz is any indicator, it’ll likely be speculation over how many shots of espresso Gardner tossed back before jumping on stage at the Pueblo and Denver debates.

Unfortunately for Gardner, the impression that could outlast most memories of Tuesday’s debate could be the simple “yes” he offered when asked during a round of yes-no questions if he considers President Donald Trump to be a moral and ethical person.

Although he quickly added, “I wish he could be more specific in his communications with the American people,” the moderator had already turned attention to the next question, leaving the contrast with Hickenlooper “no” hanging in the air.

A moment earlier, in response to a companion question, Hickenlooper, after what looked like a split-second’s thought, said he believes Gardner to be a moral and ethical person, while Gardner, instead of answering yes or no, said he had "grave concerns" about what sounded like a reference to Hickenlooper’s record of ethics violations before being cut off by the moderator.

Less than 15 minutes after the debate concluded, the Hickenlooper campaign had created a video clip of the two candidates weighing in on Trump’s ethical and moral standing, and it was quickly racking up views online.

This race is baked in

Through all the twists and turns and ups and downs, Colorado’s Senate contest has clustered around a few topics — health care, the government’s response to the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn, climate change, energy and the environment, with Trump looming over it all.

It turns out the only lasting curveball in the race happened in June, when the state’s independent ethics panel ruled Hickenlooper committed two violations of the state’s constitutional gift ban while governor, throwing a lifeline to Republicans, who immediately began filling Colorado’s airwaves, cable channels and digital devices with a blizzard of attack ads that continues to this day.

The only surprise at Tuesday night’s debate was a new reference by Gardner to a charitable fund Hickenlooper had a hand in establishing more than three decades ago that later donated money to some far-left groups.

Given the chance to pose a question to his opponent, Gardner “you supported a fund called Chinook that funded Re-create 68, that demanded violence at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. Do you stand by your support for Re-create 68?”

The blank stares of the moderators and Hickenlooper’s puzzled double-take likely mirrored the viewing audience's, including some political nerds among them who might have recalled that the Chinook Fund came up late in Hickenlooper’s first run for governor a decade ago without leaving much of a splash.

After a moment, Hickenlooper blinked, shook his head and dismissed Gardner’s bombshell, noting that he hadn’t had anything to do with grants made by the fund for something like 30 years.

If your October Surprise is a hard-to-summarize retread of a decade-old attack that didn’t stir the pot much when it was first raised, you probably don’t have any more aces up your sleeve.

Last call for zingers

Because it was their last meeting on stage before votes will be counted, both candidates took the opportunity to unfurl some choice phrases that they might have been saving for the occasion.

During an exchange about climate change and Gardner’s sponsorship of this summer’s Great American Outdoors Act, hailed as landmark conservation legislation even by otherwise persistent foes of the Republican, Hickenlooper got off this one-liner: "Just because you pass one environmental bill, it doesn't make you an environmentalist.”

Gardner scored similar huzzahs from an online crowd reacting to the debate in real time when he put a fresh spin on an old knock against his rival’s sympathy for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Invoking the time the former geologist testified about the safety of fracking before a congressional panel and throwing in a current critique that Hickenlooper has embraced the Democrats’ more aggressive climate proposals, Gardner said: "He drank the fracking fluid, but he's also drank the Kool-Aid now."