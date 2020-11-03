By 7 p.m. tonight, it'll all be over but the counting.
As Coloradans approach the finale of the strangest campaign season in memory, near the end of a year rocked by historic crises, voters have been returning ballots in unprecedented numbers and at a record pace.
In a state that has voted almost entirely by mail since 2014, Election Day has morphed into Election Weeks, but the deadline to turn in ballots remains 7 p.m. Tuesday.
While the state hasn't been treated as a crucial swing state by either President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, it's still been in the national spotlight, featuring one of the country's marquee U.S. Senate races this year between Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
And in a relatively late development, the state's 3rd Congressional District has been home to one of the hottest congressional races in the country, between Republican Lauren Boebert, the brash gun-rights activist and restaurant owner, and former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, after Boebert upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.
Voter enthusiasm has registered through the roof in polls conducted since just after the 2018 election, and when it came time to fill in those circles on mail ballots, Coloradans haven't disappointed.
Among all the other contests that will be decided with Tuesday's vote, officials in Colorado and Minnesota are rooting for their state to claim bragging rights as the state with the highest turnout in this year's election, after Colorado narrowly trailed Minnesota on that count two years ago.
Ballots went out a few days earlier this year than in previous elections — due to the timing of a new state holiday — and within days, election officials were flooded with ballot returns.
Through Monday afternoon, nearly 2.8 million ballots had already been received by county clerks, almost 97% of the entire turnout in the 2016 presidential election. That led Judd Choate, elections director at the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, to tweet: "At this pace Colorado could be the first US state (ever) to reach 80% turnout among eligible voters."
Record-shattering early turnout could mean that much of Colorado's vote will be known soon after polls close, since election workers will have had weeks to process mail ballots ahead of tallying them.
Despite Trump's reported claim that he intends to declare victory based on incomplete results Tuesday, the count in Colorado won't be official on election night, since ballots from military and overseas voters have additional time to arrive. In addition, state law allows voters whose signatures have been rejected to cure their ballots.
The year began with Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, ringing in 2020 at a house party in New Hampshire, where voters would soon dash his hopes of winning the presidential nomination.
A couple months later, just days before the coronavirus pandemic swept into Colorado, voters finished casting ballots in the state's first presidential primary in decades on Super Tuesday. Although he carried most of the other contests around the country the same day, Biden finished second in Colorado behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who withdrew from the race and endorsed Biden weeks later.
The year also featured plenty of sideshows, including when billionaire rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West landed a spot on Colorado's ballot after a GOP operative talked some acquaintances who were "in on the joke" into signing up as electors.
But mostly the year's campaign has been dominated by Trump and the opposition to his blustery, combative presidency.
Facing a skeptical electorate that has been moving to the left since he narrowly ousted a Democratic incumbent six years ago, Gardner has embraced Trump while touting his bipartisan bona fides. Meanwhile, Hickenlooper has capitalized on dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, raising a record-setting $22 million in the year's third quarter, more than four times what any Senate candidate in Colorado had pulled in during a fundraising quarter.
Voters will also decide which party wields the gavel in the Colorado House of Representatives and the state Senate, where Democrats currently hold majorities in numbers the party hasn't seen since the 1930s.
Statewide, voters will decide 11 ballot questions, including whether to repeal the Gallagher Amendment and its restrictions on residential property taxes, whether Colorado wants to award its presidential electors to the winner of the national popular vote and whether the state will establish a paid medical and family leave program.
Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or secure, 24-hour drop boxes at govotecolorado.com. Qualified Colorado residents can register in person and vote the same day, through 7 p.m.
