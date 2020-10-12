The Democratic National Committee launched a Spanish-Language radio ad in Colorado on Monday to rally the Latino vote as ballots arrive in mailboxes.

The 30-second spot, set to air on popular nationally syndicated shows in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets, directs listeners to the Spanish version of the DNC's voter-participation website. It's part of a six-figure radio campaign in battleground states.

The ad calls for change in the wake of millions left unemployed by the recession and thousands of Latinos dead from the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected communities of color in the United States.

“Latino communities across Colorado have a critical voice in this election — that’s why we are reaching out directly to these voters and ensuring they have the tools they need to make their plan to vote,” Tom Perez, the DNC's chair, said in a statement.

“We have seen how this administration’s failed response to the pandemic has disproportionately impacted the lives and livelihoods of Latinos in our country. Under Trump, Latinos have experienced more than 42,000 deaths due to COVID-19, millions of jobs lost under his recession, and the erosion of America’s values as a nation of immigrants."

Added Perez: We must vote for leaders who will work to help our communities. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be those leaders.”

In Colorado, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading Republican Donald Trump by 19 points among Hispanic likely voters, according to a Colorado Politics/9News poll released last week.

The survey found John Hickenlooper, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, with an even bigger advantage among likely Hispanic voters, running 27 percentage points ahead of Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. The two candidates participated in a debate that aired last week in Spanish, exclusively on Telemundo Denver.

Mail ballots started going out Colorado voters Friday. They're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

The DNC's new ad tells listeners to visit VoyAVotar.com, the Spanish version of IWillVote.com, where potential voters can register to vote, check their voter registration and make a plan to vote, whether in person, by mail or using a secure drop box.

Purchased through Entravision, the ad will air on El Show de Piolin and El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas.

Here's what the ad says:

La recesión económica ha dejado a millones sin trabajo y el coronavirus ha matado a miles de latinos. Necesitamos un cambio, ya. En estas elecciones elijamos a líderes que ofrezcan soluciones para nuestra comunidad. Visita VoyAVotarPuntoCom hoy y haz un plan para votar. Este anuncio fue pagado por el Comité Nacional Demócrata. democrats.org. Y no fue autorizado por ningún candidato o el comité de ningún candidato. El Comité Nacional Demócrata es responsable por el contenido de este anuncio.

And here's an English translation: