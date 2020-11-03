Colorado voters made history on Tuesday night by ending Republicans' 42-year majority on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents. Assuming unofficial results remain unchanged, the new board, with five Democrats and four Republicans will be the first since 1979 in which GOP members are in the minority.
All three seats up for election had no incumbent running. Board members represent all seven congressional districts, plus two who are elected at large. Each serves a six-year-term.
Congressional District 2
Callie Rennison, a former U.S. Department of Justice statistician who served as associate dean of faculty affairs and the director of equity and Title IX coordinator at CU’s Denver and Anschutz Medical campuses, captured 61% of the vote as of 8:30. Rennison, the Democratic candidate in the Boulder-centered district, was leading Republican Dick R. Murphy and Libertarian Christian Vernaza, whose shares of the vote totaled 36% and 4%, respectively.
"Mostly I'm looking forward to working hard with the team of regents to work better for the system and the community. I'm really excited," said Rennison on Tuesday night.
With a Democratic majority, "it allows us as board to start acting on things that are important to the people in the system, to have the board reflect the values of the people in the system."
She said she hoped the board would examine the budget to make the university more affordable and accessible. Asked about what a Democratic majority would mean for the status of board-hired officers, like President Mark Kennedy, Rennison said, "I think we're going to look very carefully at the people we oversee and make sure their actions are reflecting the people in the system. If not, we'll have to take a very close look at that."
Congressional District 6
With unofficial results reflecting a 10-point gap between major party candidates, the suburban district to the east and south of Denver delivered the Democratic majority on the board, as education activist Ilana Spiegel led her Republican opponent, Richard Murray, by a margin of 54% to 44% as of 8:30. Spiegel campaigned on a platform of focusing on diversity and finding money-saving opportunities for students, singling out rising healthcare costs in particular. Unity Party candidate Christopher E. Otwell captured 2% of the vote.
"Together, we've flipped the board of Regents for the first time in over 40 years," Spiegel wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night. "Now begins the real work: building a better CU that's affordable, inclusive and stands up for [our] students, educators, and families."
Congressional District 7
Nolbert Chavez ran unopposed in the suburban district to the north and west of Denver. He is a Democratic former member of the state House of Representatives and is the chief of external initiatives and the executive director of CityCenter, which is a program at CU-Denver that connects the university to business and civic leaders.
The board of regents oversees university operations, approves the system’s budget, and hires the president and other officers. Last year, a controversial 5-4 vote along party lines selected former Republican Congressman Mark Kennedy as the university's new president, despite his socially-conservative positions in office.
Colorado is one of only a handful of states that hires governing board members of its university system through partisan elections. Nevada, whose board of regents manages the entire public university system, placed a question before voters on Tuesday about whether to remove its board of regents from the state constitution, and allow the legislature to provide for a system of governance.
