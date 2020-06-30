The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Board of Directors released positions on potential November ballot questions on Tuesday, opposing raising taxes, the national popular vote and expanded paid leave, while supporting a repeal of the Gallagher amendment.

Here are the official positions.

Initiative 271, tax hikes of high earners: oppose

"Colorado’s flat tax helps attract high earners and good-paying jobs that have helped our state’s economy thrive. Tax structures are intended to incentive and de-incentivize certain behaviors; therefore, raising income taxes will affect that economic activity. In addition, many small business owners are on the cusp of the $250,000 joint filing threshold, and depending on how profitable they are in a given year, could get hit with a much higher tax bill, providing a disincentive to grow."

National popular vote: oppose

"The Electoral College ensures that less populous states still have influence over who becomes president, because candidates compete for swing voters in battleground states. Joining the Compact will mean candidates will bypass Colorado when campaigning and ignore the state’s issues and concerns, diminishing our ability to secure our fair share of federal funding and our influence on important federal policy debates. The Compact is being funded by out-of-state interests, particularly a handful of California billionaires, for a simple reason: it benefits large urban centers in California and New York."

Initiative 283, Paid family and medical leave: oppose

We will continue our long-standing opposition to this mandated, ill-defined and expensive approach, consistent with our legislative agenda. The Chamber & EDC has long supported an alternative approach that provides incentives and flexibility to provide employers the options they need to create competitive benefits packages.

Repeal the Gallagher amendment: support

"The Gallagher amendment places a disproportionate burden on businesses and commercial property owners to pick up the state’s property tax bill. As home values have risen so rapidly in recent decades, the state has had to ratchet down the assessment rate to maintain that ratio. That has hurt communities that rely more on residential property taxes for schools, and forced the state to backfill the cost of public education, reducing funds in the state budget available for other priorities. The Gallagher amendment was passed in 1982 under very different conditions in our state. It’s time to update our property tax structure to reflect current conditions."

Kathy Boe, who chairs the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, citing the effects of the global pandemic that have the business community reeling.

“As a state, we need to ensure that policies we pass at the ballot box will give our businesses and workers the best shot at getting back to work and recovering, protecting our state’s competitiveness as a great place to make a living,” Boe said in a statement Tuesday.