As Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris squared off on stage Wednesday night for the 2020 election's only vice presidential debate, Colorado politicians, party officials and self-styled pundits were watching.

Across social media, in rapid-response emails and post-game summations, Coloradans shared their appraisals of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's running mates in the high-stakes, 90-minute exchange in Salt Lake City.

As expected, Republicans were impressed with Pence's performance and dismayed by Harris', while Democrats scored the candidates the other way around.

In a statement that arrived just minutes after the debate concluded, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, was impressed with the GOP nominee.

“Kamala Harris made it clear to Coloradans tonight why we need to re-elect President Trump for four more years," Buck said. "It's a fact that a Biden-Harris Administration would destroy thousands of Colorado energy jobs and raise taxes on middle class families. I'm looking forward to casting my vote, along with my fellow Coloradans, for President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

His counterpart, Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll, had high praise for Harris and her historic candidacy — after denouncing the Trump administration's record.

“As Mike Pence has done for the past four years, he defended Trump’s indefensible record of failure. From the start of the pandemic, Pence and Trump’s utter mismanagement of the pandemic has wreaked havoc on Coloradans’ health and economic security. Now, Colorado families are struggling to make ends meet while facing soaring unemployment and a crumbling economy," Carroll said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, in addition to being a history-making candidate, Kamala Harris showed why she’s ready to be our Vice President from Day One. Tonight, we heard a vision of a Biden-Harris administration that, if elected, will restore honor, decency, and competence to our government, and I know that Colorado voters are excited to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they receive their ballots in the coming days.”

On Twitter, the play-by-play was lively.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who competed with Biden and Harris in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, applauded his fellow senator after the debate concluded.

"I’d like to congratulate my friend and colleague @KamalaHarris who proved tonight why we need a change in The White House," Bennet tweeted.

Lauren Boebert, the Republican nominee in the 3rd Congressional District, kept up a steady stream of comments through the debate. Early on, she compared the candidates' style in a tweet: "VP Pence's calm delivery of the facts is such a contrast to Kamala Harris."

After an exchange later in the debate when Pence pressed Harris to say whether the Biden administration would support packing the Supreme Court, Boebert had this to say: "The answer is yes. They will pack the court. That's why she won't answer."

Jonathan Lockwood, a veteran GOP communications pro who recently moved back to Colorado after declaring his opposition to Trump's reelection, had a different take on Pence's insistence that Harris respond to his question.

" 'She never answered the question,' says the man who hasn't answered probably half of the questions," Lockwood tweeted.

Later, Lockwood voiced frustration at Pence's habit of continually talking over moderator Susan Page after his time had expired: "I'm getting so sick of hearing 'thank you' to Pence's refusal to adhere to the debate rules agreement."

About an hour into the debate, Randy Corporon, one of Colorado's three members on the Republican National Committee, tweeted an assessment of Harris' demeanor.

"Listening to sleazy, smirky @KamalaHarris as the debate rages on, I'm wondering if Creepy, Sleepy @JoeBiden's stuttering is contagious?" Corporon said, adding, "No offense to people who stutter. But, she is fading fast."

Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat who has been waging a high-profile campaign countering charges by Trump and his allies about the safety of mail balloting, responded to a similar remark Pence made during the debate.

"Reminder: Vice President Pence votes by mail," Griswold tweeted. "Every eligible American deserves the same right, especially during a pandemic."

Compass Colorado chief Kyle Kohli, a former spokesman for the Colorado Republican Party, got in a few jabs at Harris during the debate, at one point mocking a line she delivered about national security.

" 'Foreign policy might sound complicated, but it's really relationships,' " Kohli quoted Harris saying, in a tweet, adding, "Couldn't write a more naive sentence about liberals' worldview when it comes to foreign relations if I tried."

"The condescending attitude from Pence that Sen. Harris owed him answers is the embodiment of the toxic masculinity of the Trump campaign," tweeted the acerbic Laura Chapin, a Democratic communications veteran.

Kelly Maher, Kohli's predecessor at Compass, had just one comment during the debate, in response to an extended exchange between Pence and Harris about a Biden administration's plans to repeal the Trump tax cuts.

"Repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes. Repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes. Repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes. Repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes. Repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes. Oh, and, repealing tax cuts is increasing taxes," Maher tweeted.

State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, a co-chair of Harris' presidential campaign in Colorado, cheered her mentor throughout the debate.

"We must fight for the values we hold dear," she tweeted at one point.

As the debate neared its conclusion and the internet became captivated by a fly that landed on Pence's hair and stayed there for minutes, Herod weighed in succinctly: "The FLY!"