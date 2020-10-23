Colorado Politics asked some of the best-informed people in the state to give their appraisals of what they heard in Thursday night's debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The topics were picked by the moderator, Kristen Welker, and given to the campaigns in advance.
Coronavirus
"For all Coloradans, it’s clear that the current response to the COVID-19 crisis has been disastrous. And for the millions of Coloradans who rely on Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act their health care is clearly on the line in this election. Tonight’s debate made it clear that we have two very different candidates who present very different visions of health care for America, underscoring why everyone needs to vote this election. For many Coloradans, their lives depend on it."
— Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative
"Biden evidenced tonight that he doesn’t get out much and apparently doesn’t frequent businesses or restaurants since he says we need to re-open them with social distancing and plexiglass dividers. Wait. We’ve done that. Biden says Trump doesn’t have a plan for COVID. Wait, Trump has a robust plan that has included rapid production of goggles, masks, and ventilators, and a vaccine should be available soon with the military ready to rapidly distribute 100 million vials. Biden says open schools. Yep, doing that, working on that.
"Trump spreads optimism and hope, as he should, stating that this will go away and we are just around the corner from it going away. Which is far better than the fear mongering propaganda on the left with the drumbeat of headlines talking about surges and spikes as if they are a sure death sentence, when really, with a 98% recovery rate, they indicate we are reaching herd immunity."
— Tamra Farah, commentator for Women on the Right
American families
"The health and wellbeing of American families should be the lens by which all public policy is viewed. Joe Biden wants the government to be big enough to take care of all your needs. The government hasn't figured out the DMV or post office, let alone our healthcare and education challenges. We heard a clear distinction tonight. President Trump wants families to thrive and allow people to keep their private insurance. Joe Biden wants the government to care for all your needs, and after 47 years he still hasn't figured out how to make it work. Bidencare will be a nightmare for the health insurance many of us enjoy."
— Jeff Hunt, Colorado Christian University and director of the affiliated Centennial Institute
"Families in America are in crisis. Too many are struggling to pay rent, to put food on the table, and to educate their children online while working. With a relief bill deadlocked and no national plan to confront the coronavirus, there seems to be no help in sight. Watching tonight’s debate, it is clear this president just doesn’t get it.
"From dismissing the lives of children separated from their parents at the border, to sweeping hateful statements about immigrants and those seeking refuge, I’m dismayed that our national public policy is so hostile to real “family values”. My hope is we can move toward the real work of healing our deep wounds and actually supporting families.
— Amanda Henderson, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado executive director
Race in America
"The current movement for racial justice requires a leader who is unapologetically responsive to the needs of all Black people. During tonight's debate we witnessed again the violence of rhetoric without a plan or action. We are more than statistics. Black Womxn have been the heart of racial justice movements and it’s time to follow our lead.
"Time and time again, Black Womxn have shown that we are the most reliable voting bloc and we expect no less in this election. We know that voting is one way we can advance social change, which is why we are boldly centering these voters in Colorado. We are voting to secure a broad vision of rights, justice, liberation and humanity for all. No matter the outcome of this election we will continue to stand with our community and work to pursue justice until All. Black. Lives. Matter. And this is no debate."
— Emily Shamsid-Deen, Soul 2 Soul Sisters Let My People Vote coordinator
"Biden has a history of locking Black folks up with his crime bill, and Trump now has a history of freeing them with his First Step Act. Trump has done more for the Black community during his first term in office than Joe Biden has done in 47 years. Joe Biden does not deserve to be President, he deserves to be locked up.
"There are 30 Black congressional candidates this cycle running for congress nationwide. If the Republican Party was racist they would not have voted for them to go to the general election in their states. Upon a win by half or a good number of us the racist lies about the Republican Party will start to crumble."
-- Casper Stockham, Republican nominee for the 7th Congressional District
Climate change
"During the debate, President Trump noted his efforts to boost oil production during the early months of the pandemic. Ramping up oil and gas production not only accelerates climate change, it also exacerbates air quality. We need to be doing everything in our power to ensure Coloradans breathe clean air and increasing oil production during the pandemic does the opposite."
— Hannah Collazo, state director of Environment Colorado
"Colorado's responsible energy development is part of the climate change solution. Natural gas and renewables work together to provide consumers with the most diverse and best forms of responsible energy available. U.S. oil production, especially in Colorado, is protecting the environment to the highest regulatory standard, which yields jobs, environmentally safe production and energy independence.
"Our state's energy industry, which employs more than 200,000 people, will play a key role in helping Colorado meet its environmental goals without sacrificing energy reliability. Colorado's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions rely on natural gas, a leading driver of CO2 emission reduction, both in Colorado and the U.S.
"Energy remains an important component of Colorado's economic future and economic recovery. And let's remember that natural gas production is non-partisan, receiving support from presidents Obama and Trump, Sens. Gardner and Bennet and Gov. Hickenlooper. Vice President Biden also agrees. He ruled out banning fracking, again."
— Laurie Cipriano, spokeswoman for Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development
National security
“Yet again, Donald Trump lied about his foreign policy and national security record. During his tenure, he has invited foreign interference in our elections, alienated our allies, and cozied up to brutal dictators. The bottom line is that Trump has made Americans less safe. It’s time for real leadership. Joe Biden knows how to keep America safe in an increasingly unstable world. Let’s get out and vote, so once again we can have a commander-in-chief we are proud of.”
— U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Democrat from Aurora
Leadership:
"Worst Leader Ever: As I wrote in 'The Resistance Handbook,' which offered 45 ways to fight Trump. The first chapter of the book talks about how we have to frame Trump in order to make sure he’s a one-term president. It’s that he has been weak and he’s gonna lose. That he’s a loser. And if Trump doesn't accept the election results then he is a sore loser.
"True Leadership: When Colorado history is written I believe Gov. Jared Polis will be seen as one of the most successful leaders in Colorado's history. Gov. Polis and his top-notch team have worked hard to carefully guide Colorado through the biggest challenges that the state has ever faced: Covid, social justice with law enforcement, and now the fires and the elections. Jared is an amazing leader and deserves credit."
— Michael Huttner, Colorado author, operative and founder of the ProgressNow Network and more
“Tonight, President Trump once again inspired Americans across our country with a strong vision for the next four years, all while Joe Biden’s 47 years of gaffes were put on full display. As Biden continues to avoid answering tough questions, President Trump is out fighting to deliver on his ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ agenda.”
— U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party
