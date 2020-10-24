Cars stretched around the block outside an office building in Aurora on Saturday morning as supporters of the Democratic presidential ticket and local candidates waited for a chance to load up on yard signs, T-shirts and other campaign doodads at a stop on the Biden-Harris "Soul of the Nation" bus tour.

Alongside the big blue bus, which has been making its way through Colorado since Thursday, Democrats lined up to take socially distanced photos with Julian Castro, the former housing secretary and presidential hopeful, and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who is seeking a second term representing the suburban 6th Congressional District.

"The enthusiasm here in Aurora is tremendous," Castro told Colorado Politics. "From what I can tell, it looks like Joe Biden is on a good track to turn a lot of people out and to win on Election Day."

Castro was heading to Colorado Springs after the bus stop for a roundtable on military and veterans issues and planned to headline a drive-in rally in Pueblo after that.

"People are very concerned about their health and about what this pandemic is doing to the economy," he said. "They want to know that the president is going to lead. What they see in Donald Trump is a president who has failed, they see chaos, and in Joe Biden, they see somebody who has the wisdom, the experience and the plan to actually help us prosper again."

The blue bus — one of a couple criss-crossing the country as voters were setting records casting early votes — spent Thursday evening in Durango and then made stops in Grand Junction, Vail, Silverthorne and Wheat Ridge on Friday.

Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, was on hand to help deliver campaign material to the dozens of cars that showed up for the event. She said the party decided a drive-through distribution was the best way to rev up volunteer enthusiasm amid pandemic restrictions.

Crow, whose campaign just wrapped up a seven-day, mostly virtual get-out-the-vote push involving more than 300 volunteers who made nearly 100,000 voter contacts, said he was glad to get the chance to bump elbows with supporters and other candidates.

"We wanted to find a way that we could connect with folks and pass out yard signs and materials and stickers to folks in a safe way, given the pandemic, so we came up with this drive-through scenario," he said.

"We were really wondering, how are we going to build that normal enthusiasm, that normal GOTV type of environment in a way that's compliant with the pandemic. Doing these virtual events around the district has been great. We engaged every element of the district, every area of the district, worked alongside the other candidates down ballot and up ballot and had an overwhelming response."

Lisa Maas Martin, a Democrat from Centennial and the driver of one of the last cars to make it through the line, gave the event a thumbs up.

"I wanted my boys to see the Biden-Harris bus," she said as her two young sons, clad in camo face masks, expressed their enthusiasm from the back seat.

"I wanted them to be part of the political process, and we had a wonderful discussion about how the government works on the way over, as far as Congress and the executive branch and all of that. I want them to understand the role that they play and I play promoting Democratic politics but politics in general, and making sure that people get out and vote."

Maas Martin said she had received word from the Arapahoe County clerk that her ballot had been received and planned to keep busy helping turn out the vote until Election Day.

"We've done literature drops — the boys helped with that — and I've been doing text-banking and sending postcards for Jason Crow's campaign and to voters in Pennsylvania," she said.

Maas Martin added that she doesn't miss the days of campaigning in Colorado when it was considered a crucial swing state in presidential elections.

"I'm delighted beyond all delight to know that Colorado's turning blue," she said.

For months, polling has shown Biden maintaining a consistent double-digit lead over Trump in Colorado, which has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in each of the past three elections.

Keith Schipper, a spokesman for the Colorado Trump Victory campaign, told Colorado Politics on Saturday that volunteers for the coordinated, statewide GOP effort knocked on more than 200,000 doors and made nearly 700,000 phone calls to Coloradans in the past week.

"The Democrats talk a big game, but are falling short in the face of Trump Victory’s superior ground game and spirit," he said in a statement. "On Thursday evening, over 12,000 supporters rallied around President Trump at 906 debate watch parties held across the country. Meanwhile, Joe Biden campaigns to an audience of five."

Schipper said the Trump campaign's "superior ground game, coupled with President Trump’s 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' agenda" will deliver Colorado for Trump.