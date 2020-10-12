Boulder County’s clerk and recorder apologized on Sunday afternoon for a printing error that included the Louisville city council’s Ward 3 race on all ballots in the city.
“We apologize for this error. Please know that you may vote the ballot we mailed to you,” wrote Boulder clerk Molly Fitzpatrick in an email to Louisville residents. “During ballot processing, we will be able to isolate the Ward 3 ballots so that only ballots cast in that district are counted toward the vote totals in that race.”
The mistake, practically speaking, will have no effect: incumbent Council Member Kyle Brown is the only candidate for the seat.
Fitzpatrick added that her office is reviewing the process that led to the error and will determine how to prevent it in the future. An inadvertent vote in the Ward 3 race by someone not living within the ward will not cancel out that individual’s other votes on their ballot. However, the clerk’s office endorsed voters skipping that line if they know for certain they are not residents of the ward.
People who are uncertain about their ward may check with the secretary of state’s website.
Last year, the Louisville council chose Brown to fill a vacancy. His is the only municipal race on the ballot this year, and he will serve a one-year term upon election.
