In the most-watched congressional race of the night in Colorado, Republican Lauren Boebert declared victory with a 5-point lead over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District as election returns posted Tuesday night.
About 11:15 p.m., Boebert, the gun-rights advocate and first-time candidate had 51.1% of the vote to Mitsch Bush's 45.7%, a difference of about 21,000 votes out of a little over 400,000 votes tabulated.
Boebert is attempting to keep the open seat in Republican hands after knocking out moderate five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June GOP primary.
The Associated Press said at 11:30 p.m. that it was too early to call the race, with a large number of votes still uncounted, but that didn't stop Boebert from taking to Facebook to declare victory in a brief video broadcast from her restaurant in Rifle.
"I am so excited to be on the front lines fighting for you each and every day and know exactly who I’m fighting for and why I’m in here," Boebert said, surrounded by cheering supporters. "It is time that the citizens rise up and do their part to serve their country."
And then, just after midnight, Mitsch Bush conceded the race in an email to supporters.
"The voters have spoken," Mitsch Bush said in an email. "I did not get enough votes to win."
After thanking her campaign's staff and volunteers, she added: "While today hurts, we know that when we work together we can make a real difference to help and protect working families with more affordable and accessible health care, to create an economy that works for everyone with good paying jobs and thriving small, local business, preserve family, local agriculture, our environment, our public lands that so many enjoy, strengthen our public schools and protect immigrant communities."
Meanwhile, the state's six congressional incumbents — four Democrats and two Republicans — all won re-election by wide margins after drawing mostly underfunded challengers in a year dominated by the presidential race and Colorado's U.S. Senate contest.
The contrast between the major-party nominees in the Western Slope-based 3rd CD couldn't be sharper.
Boebert, 33, rocketed to renown in conservative circles a year ago when she drove to Aurora to challenge then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's pledge to seize firearms.
Since then, the pistol-packing owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, where the wait staff is armed, has parlayed her outspoken defense of "freedom" into a primary upset and the kind of celebrity that comes with a rousing endorsement from President Donald Trump, who praises her as a "dynamo."
Mitsch Bush, a wonkish 70-year-old sociology professor from the resort town of Steamboat Springs, touted her bipartisan credentials and support for the Affordable Care Act in a district with some of the highest health insurance premiums in the nation.
The Democrat and her allies have also hammered Boebert for expressing sympathy for the QAnon conspiracy theory and a series of brushes with the law, including numerous warrants issued for her arrest after failing to appear for court dates.
The Republican-leaning district — Trump won it by 12 points four years ago, and Mitsch Bush fell 8 points short in a 2018 bid against Tipton — favors Boebert, though the only publicly available polling the race, released by Democrats, found a dead heat.
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat who won a second term in the suburban 6th Congressional District, is the only Colorado incumbent facing a challenger who has managed to raise much money.
Republican Steve House, a health care executive and former chairman of the Colorado GOP, has pulled in more than $1 million to Crow's $3.8 million but hasn't appeared to gain much traction.
In returns posted through 10 p.m., Crow led House by nearly 18 points, 57.8% to 40%.
In the state's other congressional races, Democrat Diana DeGette, the dean of the delegation, was re-elected to a 13th term representing the heavily Democratic Denver-based 1st Congressional District against Republican challenger Shane Bolling, who announced his candidacy late and didn't do much campaigning.
DeGette was clobbering Bolling in returns posted through 10 p.m., 75.4% to 22.4%.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, won a second term representing the heavily Democratic Boulder and Larimer county-based 2nd Congressional District, over challenger Republican Charles Winn, a veteran Navy flight surgeon and physician who said he'd practice "evidence-based policy" the same way he practiced "evidence-based medicine."
With most of the vote reported, Neguse led with 62.6% to Winn's 34.7%
In the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, which covers the Eastern Plains, Greeley and most of Douglas County, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who doubles as the state Republican Party chairman, fended off a spirited challenge from Democrat Ike McCorkle, a Marine veteran.
Buck had a wide lead over McCorkle, 59.6% to 37.5%, in late returns.
Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn secured an eighth term in the Colorado Springs-based 5th Congressional District, which hasn't ever elected a Democrat. He faced Democratic challenger Jillian Freeland, a midwife, sociologist and civic activist, who contended the district's electorate is less conservative than it appears.
Lamborn was leading Freeland 56.8% to 39% in late returns.
Rounding out the delegation, Democrat Ed Perlmutter also won an eighth term in the 7th Congressional District, which covers the western and northern suburbs surrounding Denver. While the seat only leans Democratic, he's won re-election every time by double digits, and this year's challenge from perennial congressional candidate Casper Stockham was no exception. Stockham, who made regular appearances through the campaign at demonstrations protesting mask and other coronavirus precautions, jumped into the race this spring after two unsuccessful runs against DeGette and a truncated bid for the nomination to take on Crow.
Perlmutter was cruising to a win in late returns with 60% of the vote to Stockham's 37%.
