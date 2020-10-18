A new Colorado poll Sunday shows Joe Biden and John Hickenlooper opening up leads against incumbents Donald Trump and Cory Gardner with ballots in the field.
Biden is up 17 points in Colorado and Hickenlooper is up by 14, according to RBI Strategies and Research, a Denver-based political consulting and research firm that often works for Democrats and causes on the left.
The former vice president was supported by 55% of those surveyed compared with 38% for Trump. Hickenlooper leads Gardner 53% to 39%.
Just 2% were undecided in the presidential race, while 4% were still considering the Senate contenders.
Pollsters noted in their report that the low number of undecided likely voters suggests there are few if any “silent” voters.
That's key, given Trump explains his low poll numbers by referring to a "silent majority" that will show up on Election Day but don't answer questions from pollsters.
The survey was conducted by telephone with live interviewers and 502 Colorado likely voters Oct. 12-16. Ballots were mailed out in Colorado on Oct. 9. Seventy percent of the calls were made to cell phones and 30% used landlines.
The margin of error is plus or minus 4.37 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, surveyors said.
The numbers are in line with other recent measurements.
Other polls released over the weekend gave Biden an 8- to 13-point edge nationally, as well as leads in most swing states.
A poll of likely Colorado voters released Thursday by a consortium of Colorado-based, Democratic-aligned firms also gave double-digit leads over the Republicans.
The Keating-OnSight-Melanson survey, conducted Oct. 8-13, found Hickenlooper up 10 points over Gardner, 51% to 41%, with 7% undecided, similar to the results of two nonpartisan polls released the previous week by Colorado Politics/9News and Morning Consult.
Trump trailed Biden among likely Colorado voters by 15 points, 54% to 39%, with 4% undecided
