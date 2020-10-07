The Biden campaign is throwing a drive-in watch party for the vice presidential debate in Denver Wednesday night.
The event will be held in the parking lot at South High School, giving viewers a chance to see Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris spar on the national stage in their lone debate.
The 90-minute debate starts at 7 p.m. MT. Moderated by Susan Page of USA Today, it takes place at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Gates open for the drive-in event at 5:30 p.m. The school, located on the south side of Washington Park, is at 1700 E Louisiana Ave. in Denver. Organizers say to enter off South Louisiana Avenue.
Organizers say social distancing and other pandemic-related precautions will be observed at the event.
The watch party will feature a pre-debate round of speakers, including state Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat who chairs the Biden-Harris Colorado Latino Council; State House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, whose House District 2 includes the watch-party venue; and Ernesto Apreza, the Biden campaign's state director.
Those who opt to watch the debate from elsewhere can catch it on most major networks, cable news channels and streaming services. It will be carried live by ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN, and streamed on YouTube, Hulu, Roku and most news sites.
