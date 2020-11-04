Joe Biden's campaign issued a stinging rebuke of President Trump claiming victory before the presidential election has a clear winner.
Shortly before 2 a.m. MST on Wednesday, the former vice president's campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, issued a lengthy statement, calling the president's comments about there being election fraud "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect" as millions of votes are still being counted.
Predict the winner with Washington Examiner's interactive electoral map
"It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election. Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can’t be counted after Election Day either," she said. "And it was incorrect because it will not happen. The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws — the laws that protect every Americans' constitutional right to vote — require."
During an address in the East Room during the 2 a.m. hour, Trump said he believed he won the contest and claimed there was a "fraud on the American public" afoot. He also said he would go all the way to the Supreme Court to stop any more votes being cast.
Dillon noted that the Biden team has a legal arsenal ready if the president tries to discount ballots.
"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail," she said. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will stand for the right of all Americans to have their votes counted — no matter who they voted for. And we remain confident that when that process is completed, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States."
Key states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan, have yet to be called as of 2:15 a.m. EST.
Biden had 238 electoral votes, and Trump had 213. One of the candidates needs 270 to secure victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.