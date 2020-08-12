The Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s office is holding an election year graphic design contest for school children, with submissions due by Sept. 18.
“The Elections Division of the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office invites local youth to explore and express what America and our democratic process mean to them through art,” the county wrote in its announcement.
There are four separate themes based on the ages of the entrants. For kindergarten through third grade, the task is to illustrate landscapes or places with "America the Beautiful.” Grades four through six are asked to answer the question “What does America mean to you?” through the theme of “My American Dream.”
Grades seven and eight will explore what it means to be a good citizen with "Citizenship in My Community.” Finally, high school students will illustrate "My Vote, My Voice,” a reference to the importance of voting rights.
Graphic design entries must be between 8-by-10 inches and 18-by-24 inches. Judges will designate first, second and third place entries in each category. The Douglas County and school district offices will display the artwork.
The Elections Division will announce the winners on Oct. 5. The first day for county clerks to mail ballots to Colorado voters is Oct. 9.
