The California lawyer who could become the country's first "second gentleman" is scheduled to campaign virtually in Colorado Tuesday evening.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, is scheduled to take a virtual tour of a Denver bagel shop, headline a rally for National Voter Registration Day and attend a cafecito, or small coffee, with members of former Vice President Joe Biden's Colorado Latino Council.

An entertainment and intellectual property lawyer and partner at DLA Piper, a giant multinational law firm, Emhoff met Harris on a blind date in 2013, when she was serving as California's attorney general, and the two married a year later. They have two children from his previous marriage.

Among Emhoff's prominent cases: a dispute between ad agencies and Taco Bell over the origins of the fast food chain's "Psycho Chihuahua" character.

Emhoff's Colorado campaign stops kick off at 4 p.m. with a visit to Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen in Denver, where he will talk about the challenges of running a small business during the pandemic with owner Josh Pollack. The public can tag along for the tour and discussion here.

He's set to take part in rally for National Voter Registration Day at 5:30 p.m. with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser, state Reps. Leslie Herod and Dylan Roberts, and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

At the online event, Coloradans can learn how to make sure they're registered and ready to vote, the Biden campaign said. The public can sign up to participate here.

Emhoff wraps up his virtual visit with a 6 p.m. "cafecito" with some of the Biden campaign's top Latino supporters in Colorado, moderated by Senate President Leroy Garcia and state Sen. Julie Gonzales.

The Biden campaign has been flooding the zone in Colorado and other states with virtual get-togethers as the Democratic ticket conducts most of its campaigning remotely due to COVID-19.

Last week, former second lady Jill Biden made her third online visit to the state for a roundtable with working moms. The previous weekend, Garcia and Gonzales were among the participants in a virtual chili cook-off hosted by Top Chef's Tom Colicchio.

While polling shows Biden holding a consistent, double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Colorado, the Trump campaign insists the state's nine electoral votes are up for grabs and has invested in a field organization that's been contacting voters statewide for more than a year.

Ballots start going out to Colorado votes Oct. 9.