Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages for what the voting machine company called the former New York City mayor’s “viral disinformation campaign” against them in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani was one of the key lawyers in Trump’s efforts to “Stop the Steal” and contest the race that he lost to President Biden, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread and massive voter fraud and pushing wild allegations about the Denver-based company. Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College.
“Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Giuliani launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion,” the company claimed in a 107-page complaint filed Monday.
“As a direct, foreseeable, and intentional result of that viral disinformation campaign, Dominion has suffered the following single and indivisible injuries: Dominion employees have been stalked, have been harassed, and have received death threats; Dominion has been forced to make an expenditure of money to remedy the defamation and to protect the lives of its employees; Dominion has lost profits; and Dominion’s reputation has been irreparably damaged.”
Dominion sent Giuliani a notice of his obligation to preserve documents related to Dominion back on Dec. 22, and, after the storming of the U.S. Capitol, it sent him a follow-up letter on Jan. 10 about the “recent violence and your continued defamatory claims about Dominion.”
On Jan. 8, the company filed a similar lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell. CEO John Poulos had confirmed in December that Dominion would file defamation lawsuits against Powell and others who have spread what he characterized as “falsities” regarding the company and the presidential election.
Dominion lawyer Thomas Clare claimed Giuliani “peddled his lies about Dominion in the court of public opinion, in concert with reckless media outlets that knowingly gave him a global platform to spew baseless falsehoods and to undermine confidence in our democracy” and that “after we asked Giuliani to retract his false claims, he doubled down and said he'd love to take discovery on Dominion,” adding that “we’re here to grant his wish and to remind him that discovery is a two-way street.”
“Rudy Giuliani actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters. Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said on Monday. “Not only have these lies damaged the good name of my company, but they also undermined trust in American democratic institutions, drowning out the remarkable work of elections officials and workers, who ensured a transparent and secure election. The thousands of hand recounts and audits that proved machines counted accurately continue to be overshadowed by disinformation.”
Giuliani did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.
