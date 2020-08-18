Two Colorado Democrats will be among those speaking Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention — both addressing presumptive nominee Joe Biden's plans to fortify the Affordable Care Act, the former vice president's campaign said.

They'll appear during the second night of the DNC, which is taking place remotely with participants joining from around the country. The night's theme is "Leadership Matters," with speeches from Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, known as AOC.

The schedule will also feature a keynote address delivered by 17 of the party's rising stars and an abbreviated roll call of state delegations casting votes to nominate Biden to face President Donald Trump.

Sometime during the primetime stretch — 7 p.m. to 9 pm. Mountain Time — Denver resident Laura Packard, a stage-four cancer survivor and health care activist, is scheduled to discuss access to affordable health care.

She told Colorado Politics Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted what's at stake in the 2020 election.

"It's made it clear that we're all in this together, that my health depends on your health, and if you don't have access to health care and you can't get tested and treated for COVID, we're all at risk," she said.

The other Coloradan set to appear on the virtual stage is Howard Chou, first vice-chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, who will announce the Colorado delegation's votes during the roll call. He and his family are expected to speak about the challenges working parents face during the pandemic.

The roll call will proceed alphabetically through the 57 states, territories and the delegation representing Democrats Abroad, the Biden campaign said.

The program is viewable on multiple platforms, with the DNC's official livestream available online here and via its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours, while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The convention is also available to watch on Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The Associated Press continued to this report.