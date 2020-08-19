Surrounded by family, Howard Chou, an immigrant and first vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, delivered the vote count from Colorado's delegation to the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night in a video pre-recorded at Red Rocks Park in Jefferson County.

The remote tally on the second night of the convention, featuring video messages from Democrats in 57 states, territories and abroad, formally made former Vice President Joe Biden the party's 2020 presidential nominee and the challenger to President Donald Trump.

Colorado's 79-member delegation split 42 for Biden and 36 for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state's March 3 presidential primary, with one abstention.

Chou, an immigrant who said he and his wife grew up in poverty but are getting by and consider themselves lucky, talked about the difficulties faced by working parents during the 34-second segment.

After three family members have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Chou said, he and his wife don't feel safe putting their two young children in school.

"This is going to be hard on them and on us, but millions of working families will have it much harder. I know Joe Biden cares about these struggles, and that's why I trust him to fight for us," he said before announcing Colorado's vote.

The first-ever virtual roll call — a convention ritual typically conducted in a packed arena filled with cheering delegates and flying confetti — drew plaudits online for taking viewers on what amounted to a 30-minute tour of the country, with stops everywhere from Alabama's famous Edmund Pettus Bridge to a fire station in Connecticut and Biden's childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Chou's choice of setting — in front of one of the iconic sandstone formations that forms the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater west of Denver — landed Colorado on a list compiled by The Washington Examiner, Colorado Politics' sister publication, of the most striking roll call backdrops.

A spokesman for the Colorado Democrats told Colorado Politics after the roll call that he didn't know who abstained from the vote for a nominee, since balloting was conducted secretly.

Of the state's 67 pledged delegates, Sanders wound up with 29, Biden got 21, Bloomberg got nine and Warren got eight. Another 12 delegates are unpledged party leaders and elected officials.