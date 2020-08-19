Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis and actress and activist Alyssa Milano will be on hand as hosts of a virtual convention watch party for Coloradans on Wednesday night — a twist reflecting the Democratic National Convention's shift to an entirely remote presentation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The watch party, one of 50 planned nationwide, is sponsored by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's Colorado campaign and starts at 6:30 p.m. It will also feature Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver. Register for the watch party here.

Solis, a former four-term congresswoman currently serving her second term representing 2 million constituents as a Los Angeles County supervisor, told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that she's excited to visit with Colorado Democrats. She recalled trips to the state — including with then-Vice President Biden — when she served in President Barack Obama's cabinet, as well as campaign swings when Colorado was considered a pivotal swing state.

The convention's third night will feature a speech by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, accepting the nomination as Biden's running mate.

"I do believe that's very inspiring — I'm already hearing so many young people and young women who are inspired, saying, 'You know what, it's true, my daughter could be vice president or even higher.' I think that's a really important message, and the fact that we have these dynamic women that are going to be on board is even more empowering," she said, referring to Primavera, Griswold and Herod.

"It's about women, it's about leadership," Solis said.

The convention's Wednesday night line-up is also scheduled to feature remarks by Obama and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Solis said recent news about the Post Office and President Donald Trump's attacks on mail balloting should alarm all Americans.

"People are really upset, both Democrats and Republicans," Solis said. "That's one thing you don't tinker with, my vote. That's sacred and that's something that's protected by the Constitution. The more that Trump does these kind of shenanigans, the more people are going to say, 'You know what, I'm going to vote by mail, and I'm going to get other people to do it.'"

Solis, who joined fellow California Democrat U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee to cast the state's votes in the virtual roll call Tuesday night, said she was especially inspired by former first lady Michelle Obama's speech Monday night.

"It's a conversation we have to have, not just with Democrats but with all people who have felt during a COVID pandemic, that we don't have to settle for this, we can get better leadership," she said. "And we're all going to have to work at it, it's not going to come easily."

The program runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Mountain time. The DNC’s official livestream is available online and via its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours, while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The convention is also available to watch on Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.