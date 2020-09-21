Amendment B, the November ballot question to strike down the state constitution's Gallagher Amendment, picked up two high-profile Republican endorsements over the weekend.
Former Colorado Republican Party chairman Dick Wadhams and former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown published op-eds in the state's largest newspapers regarding their support for the ballot measure.
Dick Wadhams offered the point to Dennis Gallagher's counterpoint Sunday in the Colorado Springs Gazette. Gallagher is the namesake of the amendment he helped get on the ballot.
Wadhams said he still supports the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a different state budget constraint passed by voters in the early 1990s. He's also backing a ballot question this year, Proposition 117, to require a vote of the people for government fees that exceed $100 million in the first five years.
He's also on board with Proposition 116 to cut the state income tax from 4.67% to 4.55%.
But, he spoke of Gallagher’s "outdated mechanisms" that have made small businesses, special in rural parts of the state, "dramatic losers.""
"Gallagher’s burdened small businesses for many years, but in the midst of COVID-caused shutdown, the one-way ratchet of higher taxes on local job-creators is especially cruel," Wadhams wrote. "If Gallagher is not repealed, property taxes will be a nail in the coffin of many small businesses."
He went on to ask, "There is no doubt that current and future Democratic governors and legislators will continue their assault on TABOR. This will be an ongoing fight for fiscal conservatives who do not want our state to become California or New York. But repeal of the Gallagher Amendment transcends that fundamental fiscal battle. Colorado’s small business owners, farmers and ranchers deserve to be treated more equitably under our tax laws."
Wadhams is the dean of conservative politics in our state, having managed campaigns for Gov. Bill Owens and the successful Senate races for Brown and Wayne Allard.
Gallagher was a state senator when Gallagher passed. In 1982, when he took the mantle of property tax icon, homeowners were quickly facing 70% of the state's tax burden, he told Westword's Patricia Calhoun in June.
He said over the weekend that since its passage it has saved residential property owners and renters $35 billion since passage.
"They want it repealed so that those savings end and they have additional monies to spend," he wrote in the Gazette.
He said the ballot language is misleading when it begins "Without increasing property tax rates." He called it "the big lie." True, the rates don't change; Amendment B would lock in current assessment rates: 29% on commercial and 7.15% on residential.
But by taking away the 45% cap, Gallagher said homeowners will begin to pay more starting next year.
Residential rates already are projected to drop to 5.88%. If Gallagher is repealed, that rate will stay at 7.15%.
"Repeal of Gallagher will give large corporations in Colorado millions of dollars in tax decreases," Gallagher wrote. "Does Amazon need another tax break? Amazon Corporation did not pay a single dime in federal income taxes last year and now the state of Colorado wants you to vote them another tax break."
Brown, however, calls Gallagher's formula "a sledgehammer on small businesses," that ends up causing 20% of Colorado’s property owners to pay 55% of the state's property taxes.
"How in the world could so many folks with such different political world views agree on something as big as repealing the state’s notorious Gallagher Amendment?" Brown wrote in The Denver Post. "It’s because Colorado’s bizarre and complicated 1982 property tax law is that badly broken and hurting so many."
Legislators nearly four decades ago created a statewide formula that takes 55% of the tax collections from commercial property and 45% from residential, then voters approved it. The idea was to hold down property taxes, but because home values are so volatile and expensive in the Denver metro region, it breaks the back of businesses, while starving the tax bases of rural communities that don't have those kinds of values to tax.
"It imposes higher taxes on small businesses and ranchers, and it is squeezing local funding for firefighting and sheriff departments, for local schools and for local safety net services for the developmentally disabled," Brown wrote. "Republicans back repeal of the Gallagher Amendment because the convoluted amendment destroys good paying jobs.
