Democratic congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush hits the airwaves in the 3rd Congressional District on Saturday with a six-figure TV ad that launches just days before ballots go in the mail to voters.

Mitsch Bush, a former county commissioner and state lawmaker from Steamboat Springs, is facing James Iacino, the former CEO of a family-owned seafood company, in the June 30 Democratic primary for the seat held by five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton.

"When you grow up with very little, see your mom struggle to make rent, you work like hell to beat the odds and vow to make things better for others," Mitsch Bush says in the 30-second spot, which is set to air on broadcast and cable.

A spokesman for Mitsch Bush’s campaign said the ad is set to run through the primary in all four of the sprawling district's TV markets — Denver, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs/Pueblo and Albuquerque, which reaches parts of southwestern Colorado. The 3rd CD covers most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

The ad says Mitsch Bush cut her own pay to preserve government programs when she was a Routt County commissioner and passed legislation to help rural businesses when she served as a legislator.

In Congress, the ad says, she will "fight to make health care more affordable and make sure our economy works for everyone, not just the wealthy."

The ad also notes that Mitsch Bush has won endorsements from Planned Parenthood and the Colorado AFL-CIO.

In a statement to Colorado Politics, Mitsch Bush said she'll work to make the health care system "accountable, affordable and ensure everyone is covered," as well as fight for small business owners and working Coloradans.

“Rising health care and prescription drug costs, overpriced insurance premiums, and deductibles are major sources of economic struggle and even family bankruptcy for working people here in Colorado. These struggles are only amplified during these difficult times," she said.

County clerks start mailing ballots to voters on Monday.

Tipton fended off a challenge from Mitsch Bush in 2018. He's facing a primary of his own this year against restaurant owner and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert, who launched a modest TV campaign on Thursday.