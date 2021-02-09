Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems is having having a hard time pinning down Sidney Powell to serve her with the lawsuit over her zealous defense of President Trump.

A filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday accuses Powell of evading commencement of the lawsuit that accuses her of defaming the company at the center of the president's claim the election was stolen from him.

Powell is one of several in the Trump orbit facing lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic, another voting company implicated in the sprawling conspiracy.

+2 EYE OF THE STORM | Denver-based Dominion faces MAGA wrath If you buy into the heavily debunked QAnon conspiracy, the voting machine company based in LoDo is behind an international plot to throw the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden to oust the sitting president, though not one broad enough to secure the Senate or anybody else but Biden. The sprawling conspiracy loops in Venezuela, China, Antifa, George Soros and Black Lives Matter.

Dominion said in its filing that it had incurred unnecessary expenses and taken extraordinary measures tor reach Powell, even hiring private investigators and following Powell across state lines.

The Washington Examiner, which reported the story Tuesday afternoon, reached Powell's lawyer, Howard Kleinhendler, who said she had been traveling for work but she wasn't dodging the process servers.

"Unfortunately, for the past several months Ms. Powell has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult," Kleinhendler told the Examiner.

He added, "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court."

INSIGHTS | Colorado's stellar elections weather 8 hours of scrutiny Joey Bunch: "Congress holds investigations, but our legislature only writes and votes on bills. The best the Legislative Audit Committee could do is order a performance audit of the Secretary of State's Office."

She faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit, as does Rudy Guiliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump confidante, who also alleged Dominion was central to a scheme. Powell and Guiliani failed to present any evidence or make direct claims against the companies before judges in dozens of court cases seeking to overturn results in swing states, which the Trump campaign lost.

Dominion and Smartmatic have said the allegations are demonstrably false.

Smartmatic is seeking $2.7 billion against Fox News and Fox Business hosts who supported the allegations.

Powell called her explosive allegations of vote switching and international conspiracy "the Kraken" that she intended to unleash.

Denver-based Dominion swings back at conservative critics Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are threatening to sue the conservative news outlets peddling disprovable claims about their companies, which have suffered damage to their brands.

Dominion said in its filing Tuesday that it is seeking to set the record straight by applying civil law to defend its company and employees.

When he announced the lawsuit against Powell on Jan. 8, Dominion lawyer Thomas Clare called Powell a liar:

"Ms. Powell lied about the hand audits and recounts of paper ballots that conclusively disprove her claims; she lied about having a recording that does not exist; she manufactured, misrepresented, and cherry-picked evidence to support her false accusations and to conform to her false preconceived storyline; she disregarded and attacked the respected Republicans and election security experts who forcefully rebutted her false claims; and she proffered and misrepresented the obviously unreliable say-so of con artists, conspiracy theorists, armchair experts, and—by her own admission—the associate of a now-deceased Venezuelan dictator who was hostile to American democracy."

Class-action lawsuit in Colorado targets Dominion, Facebook and officials in four states The election lawsuit was filed Dec. 22 in the U.S. District Court of Colorado by attorney Gary Fielder of Denver, who recently completed a one-year suspension of his law license for misconduct. It claims the defendants burdened the voting rights of 160 million people.