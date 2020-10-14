Starting today, The Denver Gazette is teaming up with talk show host Aaron Harber on a series of programs to help voters make up their minds on this year’s statewide and Denver ballot issues.
Today’s program is focused on four Denver Ballot Initiatives, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2G, all dealing with the extent of the Denver City Council’s power. Guests include Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, Councilwoman Robin Kneich and Cole Finegan, managing partner of Hogan Lovells.
A new video will be available each day beginning Wednesday in The Denver Gazette E-Edition. The videos will be carefully balanced to include discussions with proponents and opponents of each issue.
“The Aaron Harber Show” is a weekly television program promoting nonpartisan civil discourse.
