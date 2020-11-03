Denver Public Schools is asking the city’s voters to approve funding for operations and buildings. The money will be earmarked for teacher pay raises, installing air conditioning at more schools, reopening a comprehensive high school in far northeast Denver, and more.
If ballot measures 4A and 4B pass Tuesday, it will continue a longstanding pattern of taxpayers throwing financial support behind Denver Public Schools, which serves 92,000 students.
Ballot measure 4A asks voters to approve a $32 million mill levy override, a type of tax increase. If approved, it would raise Denver’s property tax rate by 1.55 mills next year. That’s the equivalent of $51 per year on a home valued at $465,000.
The $32 million would be used for initiatives including:
- Pay raises for teachers and hourly workers, like bus drivers and custodians.
- Hiring more school nurses.
- Hiring more school-based mental health workers.
- Increasing special education services.
4B asks voters to approve a $795 million bond. If approved, it is not expected to raise the property tax rate next year. That’s because the district can make payments on the bond with revenue generated at the current tax rate. If voters reject 4B, the property tax rate will go down.
The $795 million would be used for projects including:
- Installing air conditioning at 24 school buildings that still lack it.
- Renovating or rebuilding the former Montbello high school campus.
- Upgrading playgrounds, building new science labs, and other school renovations.
- Buying land for new schools in the far northeast Gateway neighborhood.
Voters must turn in their ballots by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit covering education in the U.S.
