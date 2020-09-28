Archbishop of Denver Samuel J. Aquila led a prayer outside of the Boulder Abortion Clinic last Wednesday as part of the Catholic Church’s advocacy for a ballot initiative seeking to limit reproductive rights.
“The media and society, and many politicians put out the lie and the false premise that Catholics only care about the unborn. That is not true. That is a total lie,” he said to a crowd of approximately 20 attendees, according to the Denver Catholic.
Proposition 115 would generally ban abortions after the gestational age of the fetus reaches 22 weeks. The measure imposes penalties on doctors who perform such abortions, but would not criminalize the women who seek them.
Aquila also referenced the subject in a Friday column in which he told Catholics more broadly that “religious freedom is on your ballot.”
“It is not possible to be a Catholic in good standing and support abortion or assisted suicide, to promote unnatural sexuality, or to seek to push people of faith out of the public square,” the archbishop wrote.
Although he did not mention Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by name, church leaders have debated how to respond to Catholic politicians who are pro-choice and support same-sex marriage, as Biden does.
Aquila’s column appeared one day before President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat. Some Republicans have accused the opposition to Barrett’s fast-tracked nomination as indicative of “anti-Catholic bigotry” or “intolerance” of her faith. Aquila compared modern critiques of Catholicism to the tactics of the Ku Klux Klan.
“The attacks on Catholics have shifted from the 19th century discrimination and claims that we can’t be loyal citizens, to the recent assertions that Catholics are judgmental and hateful towards women and sexual minorities,” Aquila warned.
