A new poll commissioned by the House Democrats' campaign arm shows Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush with a slight lead over Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

The survey, conducted by Expedition Strategies for House Majority PAC, found Mitsch Bush ahead of Boebert 43% to 42% among likely voters, with 4% picking third-party candidates and 10% unsure. Including respondents leaning toward a candidate, the Democrat pulled into a 46% to 44% lead. Both leads are within the poll's 3.6% margin of error.

The race to represent the sprawling, Western Slope-based seat drew national attention overnight this summer when Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and first-time candidate, upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. She's facing Mitch Bush, the former state lawmaker and county commissioner from Steamboat Springs, who lost to Tipton by about 8 percentage points two years ago.

The same poll found President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tied in the district, each with 47% support. Trump won the Republican-leaning district by 12 percentage points in 2016.

Two-thirds of the voters in the district think the country is on the wrong track, compared to one-third who say it's headed in the right direction, the poll found.

An internal poll conducted in early August by the Mitsch Bush campaign found almost identical results.

“The more people learn about Lauren Boebert, the less they like her," said Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority PAC, in a statement.

"Voters in Colorado’s 3rd District recognize that Lauren Boebert’s support for the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory is out of touch with reality, and they don’t want her to represent them in Congress.”

Boebert has come under fire in recent months after she expressed sympathy for the Qanon conspiracy theory — an elaborate mythology involving Trump battling a cabal of Satanic pedophiles who consume the blood of exploited children — but the candidate later said she wasn't familiar with the beliefs and isn't a follower.

Bob Salara, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, dismissed the poll's findings.

"We put about as much stock in this poll as Nancy Pelosi's super PAC appears to, given that they're spending $0 on this race," he told Colorado Politics.

While Mitsch Bush has reserved $1.8 million in fall TV advertising and last month made the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Red to Blue candidate support program, neither the DCCC nor HMP have announced any additional spending in the district, which was last represented by a Democrat in 2010.

“Our district deserves a representative who is a proven pragmatic problem solver and with practical, evidence based solutions to address the outrageous cost of health care, attacks on our public lands and environment, and the lack of good paying jobs here,” Mitsch Bush said in a statement her campaign released in response to the poll results.

“My message of bipartisanship and problem solving resonates with people in the Third District, and I’m spending the next 47 days working for every single vote.”

A Boebert campaign spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

The polling firm conducted 754 interviews with likely voters in the district from Sept. 9-14. According to HMP, 35% of respondents were Republican, 29% were Democrats and 36% were unaffiliated or belonged to minor parties, similar to the district's distribution of registered voters.