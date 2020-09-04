U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has reserved $1.2 million in fall television advertising in the Aurora Democrat's bid for a second term representing the suburban 6th Congressional District, Colorado Politics has learned.

Crow, an attorney and Army Ranger veteran who unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in the last election in one of the most expensive congressional races in state history, is facing a challenge this year from former state Republican Party Chairman Steve House in the Aurora-based district.

"This has been a historic first term in Congress, bringing challenges and opportunities that we never expected," Anne Feldman, the Crow campaign's communications director, told Colorado Politics. "This ad buy is a reflection not just of this campaign's strength, but our focus on highlighting Jason's leadership during this turbulent time."

Crow, who serves on the House Armed Services and Small Business committees, was one of the House's seven impeachment managers who argued the case against President Donald Trump during the Senate trial earlier this year.

Roger Hudson, a spokesman for House, wouldn't say when the Republican will start his TV advertising or how much the campaign plans to spend, but he noted that House has filmed a series of TV ads.

The ads, Hudson said, "share an innovative vision for Colorado and Colorado families that includes affordable healthcare, safe communities and schools, more education choice and higher standards and reforms that ensure our communities are just and diverse places to raise our children."

Through the most recent reporting period ending June 30, Crow reported raising $2,899,055 and had 2,119,853 on hand, outpacing every other congressional candidate in the state. His challenger reported raising $762,183 and had $425,130 on hand.

So far, the district hasn't seen any of the massive outside spending that poured into races for the seat over the last four cycles.

Encompassing Aurora and parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, the 6th District has been considered the state's congressional battlegrounds for nearly a decade, since it was redrawn after the 2010 Census from a safely Republican district to one nearly evenly divided between Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters.

That designation, however, appears to have passed this year to the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District, which has drawn the attention of national Democrats and Republicans after Rifle restaurant owner and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert toppled five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30 Republican primary.

Boebert is facing former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, who lost a bid to unseat Tipton in the last election.

Mitsch Bush announced earlier this week that she has reserved $1.8 million in fall TV advertising.