The Democratic candidates for president and U.S. senator have a double-digit lead among women in Colorado, while seven in 10 Coloradans are concerned about violence resulting from the election.
“A couple of years ago, I wouldn’t have even thought to have included a question like that,” said Anand Sokhey, director of the nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado. “Those numbers are a little stunning.”
On Monday, the lab released the results of an 800-respondent survey conducted between Oct. 5-9. It was CU’s fifth such Colorado Political Climate survey, in which researchers gauged the political and policy views of Colorado residents using online interviews from a representative sample of the population. The margin of error was 4.6%.
Former Vice President Joe Biden received 56% support among women, compared to 33% female support for President Donald Trump. Men, by contrast, favored the incumbent president by four percentage points. Similarly, former Gov. John Hickenlooper had a 15-point advantage with women over incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. The two men were tied among men surveyed.
Only one-third of survey participants agreed with the statement: “I am confident there will be a peaceful transition/continuation of power.” Those worried about violence stemming from the election amounted to 71%, with 55% specifically worried about violence within Colorado.
Two-thirds of respondents overall indicated confidence in Colorado’s vote-by-mail system, with majorities among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed believed that the winner of the presidential election should nominate the replacement for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Among ballot initiatives measured, Proposition 118, which would establish a premium-based family and medical leave program, had the largest degree of support from voters, at 65%. Upholding the state’s participation in the National Popular Vote Compact had 49% support, with 34% opposed. Proposition 115, which would generally ban abortions after 22 weeks, had roughly equal proportions of respondents in favor and against, with 17% indicating they were unsure.
Finally, only 44% of respondents said they supported Amendment B, which would repeal the Gallagher Amendment and halt revenue losses due to property tax rate decreases. A large proportion, 36%, said they were unsure.
“I think there’s plenty of time for the ballot measure campaigns to reach people,” said Sokhey. “People are definitely still making up their minds.”
