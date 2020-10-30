U.S. Rep. Jason Crow picked up an usual and specific endorsement for his reelection bid in Congressional District 6 Friday: representatives of the Ethiopian and Eritrean immigrant in east-metro Denver.
The group has emerged as a political bloc in metro Denver over the past decade, including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse in neighboring Congressional District 2.
"Different faiths, cultures, and experiences that we share is what makes a community strong," Crow tweeted just before 1 p.m. Friday. "I’m proud to learn from and fight for our Ethiopian, refugee, and immigrant neighbors in CD6."
Crow faces former Colorado Republican Party chair Steve House in Tuesday's race.
You can watch the testimonial by clicking here.
The ad features, in order of appearance, Neb Asfaw (Ethiopian), Yoal Kidane Ghebremeskel (Eritrean), Nahome Yifru (Ethiopian), Sabe Kemer (Ethiopian) and
Senaye Gebre-Michael (Ethiopian).
