U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is closing his congressional offices to unscheduled visitors and plans to replace in-person events with other methods as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Aurora Democrat told Colorado Politics.

"By taking commonsense measures, we as a community can help protect our public health," Crow said in a statement. "In that spirit, we are finding alternative means for all in-person public events and our office will not be accepting walk-in meetings at this time.

"Our office looks forward to continuing to offer uninterrupted, consistent service to Colorado and encourage constituents to call our D.C. or district office at any time. Our health and safety is a community effort."

It could mean Crow replaces his regular town halls and "Crow in Your Corner" community outreach events with other ways to meet remotely, including telephone town halls or Facebook Live events.

Crow's re-election campaign is taking the same measures, a spokeswoman said.

The moves come as the country is rapidly adopting public health officials' recommendations to limit person-to-person contact and large group gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Crow is serving his first term representing the Aurora-based 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. He serves on the House Armed Services and Small Business committees.

One of the Republicans running in a primary for Crow's seat lauded his opponent's move.

"If I were Jason Crow, I would do exactly what he just outlined," Steve House, a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, told Colorado Politics.

House said he hasn't had to restrict his campaign's activity due to concerns about the outbreak because he's hasn't been meeting with more than a few people at a time.

"Most of my stuff is one-on-one," House said. "I don’t see any large gatherings in my future with the potential exception of Republican assemblies, and, quite frankly, I think things will change with regard to them."

Officials with Colorado's Republican and Democratic parties are working with the legislature to allow the parties to conduct upcoming county and district assemblies remotely or using other methods that wouldn't require convening delegates to conduct party business, including nominating candidates to the primary ballot.

House, who has a background in the health care industry, said he's counseling family members to practice social-distancing and avoid crowds.

"We just all have to be very aware of our physical status. We just need to be mindful and find other ways to work together in this period," he said, noting that he has been carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer with him.

"I'm more aware of touching my own face than ever before," he added.

Casper Stockham, another GOP candidate in the 6th District, told Colorado Politics late Thursday that he isn't considering changing his campaign activity "at this point."