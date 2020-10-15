A criminal justice reform group that formed this year to educate voters about district attorney candidates has made two endorsements in suburban Denver races.
CCJRC4Action, an affiliate of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, is backing Democratic candidate Alexis King in the First Judicial District of Jefferson and Gilpin counties, and Democratic candidate Amy Padden in the 18th Judicial District of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
The two women “demonstrated they are in alignment with, and they are committed to furthering, a majority of the positions in the statement of principles," CCJRC4A explained. "They recognize the critical need for accountability, transparency, and research-based training for prosecutors within their offices. They are strongly committed to implementing formal policies to promote fairness and equity in filing decisions, plea negotiations, and sentence recommendations, as well as increasing the use of diversion, rehabilitative courts, and other community-based alternatives to incarceration.”
Among the principles of the coalition are the use of reliable investigatory techniques and methods, establishment appropriate DA office culture and support for changes to a variety of sentencing protocols.
“CCJRC knows that I am the right candidate to bring true criminal justice reform to the 18th JD, while at the same time making our communities safer,” Padden wrote on Facebook in response to the endorsement. She and King are seeking to succeed term-limited Republican incumbents.
CCJRC4A declined to endorse in the 17th Judicial District of Adams and Broomfield counties, stating neither candidate sufficiently aligned themselves with the group’s principles.
For more information about the candidates, see the Colorado Politics Voter Guide.
