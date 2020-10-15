Two of the state's leading environmental organizations dropped a plan Thursday to set aside 30% of Colorado's land and water by 2030.
You can read by the report"Colorado Pathways to 30x30" by clicking here.
Conservation Colorado and Boulder-based Western Resource Advocates, the authors of the report, said currently only about 10% is protected.
They urge passage of the Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature introduced last year by Democratic U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Tom Udall of New Mexico. The Colorado groups also cited the work of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Boulder County.
The report calls for more "well-vetted, bipartisan public lands legislation," citing Neguse and Bennet's Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which also is bottled up in Washington.
"Colorado's open landscapes, flowing rivers and wildlife make our state awe-inspiring," Andre Miller, the Western lands policy analyst at Western Resource Advocates, said in a statement Thursday. "This report shows that Colorado can help lead the nation toward protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 and stave off potentially massive losses in biodiversity.”
Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, like Miller, said the outdoors is central to the state's identity.
"And today, as folks escape the dangers of COVID-19 by heading to community parks, wilderness areas, and everything in between, it’s clear that we must lead to protect our lands and waters," she stated. “Our new report shows that the 30x30 goal is absolutely achievable if our leaders work together.”
