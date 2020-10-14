Congressional candidate Casper Stockham showed up at Civic Center park in Denver last Saturday afternoon and was in proximity to the shooting that ended a man's life.
Stockham told Colorado Politics on Wednesday he didn't see what happened, but the gun went off 75 to 100 feet away, and cops swarmed in before he could figure out who was shooting and what was going on.
"It's a tragedy," he said of the loss of the life. "More facts are coming out by the day, and I want those facts to come out."
Stockham is the Republican nominee in the 7th Congressional District race against Democratic incumbent Ed Perlmutter.
Stockham said he was invited to the rally, called the "Patriot Muster," by the organizer, his friend John "Tig" Tiegen, founder of the United American Defense Force and a conservative activist from Colorado.
A 30-year-old contract security guard for 9News, Matthew Dolloff, stands accused of shooting and killing Lee John Keltner.
The initial event was one of two competing rallies going on in Civic Center park. The Patriot Muster was fenced off from counter protesters. As the Patriot rally was breaking up, two men, one on each side, got in a verbal argument. As Keltner walked away from a dispute with a man wearing a "Black Guns Matter" T-shirt, he got in a separate scuffle with the security guard.
Videos show Keltner slapping Dolloff and discharging pepper spray, then Dolloff firing. Police have said they have camera footage of the events as they went down, along with YouTube and media reports as the circumstances unfolded.
Stockham said he doesn't think the guard had to shoot, though he acknowledged that Keltner slapped the officer and discharged pepper spray before the shooting.
Stockham said he engaged in a short argument with the same man who originally confronted Keltner.
"We need adults to step up," Stockham said. "I'd like to see some adult behavior across the board on both sides, Republican and Democrat, and right now I don't see it."
He said that includes local leaders, named the mayor and governor, to show leadership to calm things down.
Stockham said he didn't go downtown to campaign — it's not part of his west metro congressional district "but my message has been safety and security, law and order," adding, "And it still is."
Perlmutter's campaign did not respond to a request for a comment Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.