Six prominent Coloradans, including two former justices of the state Supreme Court, this week withdrew the complaint they filed in August against a charitable foundation run by Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Denver lawyer and the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, after a law firm hired by the foundation threatened to sue the complainants for defamation.
The Messner Foundation drew attention earlier this summer when a Washington Post investigation concluded that Messner's claims about his foundation's scholarship program "don't add up," awarding the candidate "four Pinocchios."
About a week later, six Coloradans filed a regulatory complaint with Colorado's attorney general and secretary of state alleging that the foundation was deceptive when it publicized luxury vehicle raffles to fund scholarships for low-income students, possibly committing charitable fraud, a felony under state law.
The complaint was signed by retired Colorado Supreme Court Justices Mary Mullarkey and Jean Dubofsky, along with Mullarky's husband, Tom Korson, a retired minister; former state Sen. Rollie Heath, D-Boulder, and his wife, former Boulder County Commissioner and 1990 Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Josie Heath; and Adele Phelan, a former president of the Clayton Foundation.
Messner, who was general counsel for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the national chain's early days in Denver, is the founder and CEO of Denver-based Messner Reeves LLP, a law firm with offices in nine cities.
With President Trump's endorsement, he won New Hampshire's GOP primary in early September to challenge Democratic U.S. Jeanne Shaheen in her bid for a third term.
Messner, who established residency in New Hampshire in 2018, has loaned his campaign roughly $6 million, according to campaign finance reports. Recent polling shows he's trailing Shaheen by about 15 percentage points.
Messner's campaign and a PR firm released letters Tuesday tracing events from late August, when Brownstein Hyatt Farber Shreck, the powerhouse Denver law firm hired by the foundation, commissioned an independent audit of the charity that determined it had operated properly, through threats described in correspondence as recently as Monday to sue the six people if they didn't withdraw their complaint.
"Frankly, when the late timing of this complaint is considered in conjunction with its deceptive and cynical tone, it is apparent that this complaint has one purpose: to attack the hard-earned good name and reputation of Messner Reeves’s founder Corky Messner," wrote Stanley Garnett, the attorney representing the foundation, in an Aug. 20 letter to Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Garnett, a former Boulder district attorney and the 2010 Democratic nominee for attorney general, added that the complaint had been filed too late to remedy any of the technical violations it alleged but was "just-in-time to prove useful to Mr. Messner’s political opponents."
He made a similar point in a Sept. 28 letter demanding that the six Coloradans who filed the complaint take it back.
Garnett wrote that "the allegations in your complaint are unsubstantiated" and should be withdrawn, citing the results of the audit and his own review of the charges.
“The timing of the complaint and related media coverage suggest the complaint was drafted based purely on partisan politics and with the intent to taint Corky Messner’s name and to undermine his ongoing political campaign,” Garnett wrote.
“Given the demonstrable falsity of the allegations in the complaint, should you not withdraw the allegations you make in the complaint, my clients reserve their rights to take legal action against each of you individually for this harm."
Messner told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that he wanted the complaint formally dismissed.
“The slanderous and unfounded implications within the complaint have been found categorically false and we expect immediate action from the Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to affirm the audit’s findings and thus dismiss the complaint for exactly what it is; damaging to our reputation and business, all in the name of political gamesmanship," he said in a written statement.
In a letter dated Tuesday, the Messner Foundation's Jim Smith asked Weiser and Griswold to "close any ongoing investigation and issue a formal, written dismissal of the complaint, exonerating the Foundation from any wrongdoing."
A spokesman for Weiser declined to comment.
"Generally, the Attorney General’s Office does not confirm the existence of or comment on investigations or complaints," wrote Lawrence Pacheco, the attorney general's director of communications, in an email. "As such, we cannot comment."
A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office didn't respond to a request for confirmation that the complaint had been withdrawn.
A Messner representative provided Colorado Politics with a copy of a undated letter sent by Denver attorney Terrance R. Kelly to Weiser and Griswold, formerly withdrawing the complaint on behalf of the six people who filed it.
Neither Mullarkey, Dubofsky nor the Heaths responded to a request for comment.
Shaheen's campaign manager issued a statement Tuesday about the developments.
"The Washington Post found that Corky Messner raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors for scholarships for low-income students in Colorado, but in 10 years the foundation supported just one student, and gave more money to Messner's sons' elite private school than it did to that one student,” said Harrell Kirstein.
“As a result, Messner received ‘four Pinocchios’ from the Washington Post, also known as a 'whopper,' and Messner has yet to explain or apologize to Coloradans and Granite Staters for the way that he conducted this 'charity.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.