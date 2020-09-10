The potential beneficiary of loosening up local gambling laws threw its support behind Amendment 77 on Wednesday afternoon.
The ballot measure this November would allow residents in the casino towns of Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk to raise betting limits and add games. The windfall would go to the state's community college system for student retention and career education programs.
The Colorado Community College System's board adopted a resolution in support.
“A significant percentage of state tax revenues generated by (existing gaming tax revenues) are distributed to community colleges,” the resolution states. “This measure has the potential to provide a modest amount of new tax revenue for community colleges within the Colorado Community College System and positively impact its over 125,000 students across the state.”
The system includes 13 colleges at 39 locations.
Colorado is one of only two states with bet limits, and the $100-limit is the most restrictive in the country. In 2008, Colorado voters gave residents in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City the ability to adjust casino hours, add games and raised the maximum bet limit.
