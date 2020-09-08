The Common Sense Institute will talk about paid family and medical leave — and what Proposition 118 could mean to Coloradans — online Wednesday morning.
The nonpartisan think tank looks at the economic impact of the state's biggest policy decisions, featuring Lisa Strunk, the institute's development research partners fellow, and Chris Brown, its director of policy and research.
Proposition 118 authorizes a state-operated benefit program that allows eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks off to tend to an illness, care for a loved one or bond with a new child, among the reasons.
Democrats in the legislature and the governor's office have tried and failed for years to find consensus, but small businesses have pushed back, and trade associations have said employees usually can work out something with their employer without a government mandate that could cripple a company with only a few employees.
The webinar is at 9 a.m. Those interested in the free program can register by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.