Panelists and leaders of the Common Sense Institute will discuss the November ballot questions in a free online program Thursday morning at 7:30.
Colorado Politics senior writer Joey Bunch will post questions about Amendment B, the proposal to repeal the state constitution's Gallagher Amendment, to:
- JoAnn Groff, the state of Colorado's property tax administrator
- Kent Thiry, campaign chair for the Yes on Amendment B campaign
- Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising State Action
- Michael Gifford, CEO of Associated General Contractors
The Gallagher Amendment was passed by state voters in 1982 to require property taxes statewide get 55% of taxable value from commercial property at 45% from residential. Gallagher locked the assessment rate for commercial properties at 29% of the property value.
The effect of that has been to hamstring some school districts and other rural local needs, according to longtime opponents.
The hour-long program will also feature Kristin Strohm and Earl Wright, an institute co-founder who is CEO and board chair for AMG National Trust Bank.
CSI's Policy and research director Chris Brown will discuss the impacts of propositions 116 (the state income tax rate reduction), 117 (voter approval for certain new state enterprises) and 118 (paid family and medical leave).
Register for the program by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.