The various teams of advisers to bring back the gray wolf to Colorado have been seated, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to carry out the wishes of the statewide voters who passed Proposition 114 last year.
The ballot measure calls for a final restoration and management plan by the end of 2023.
The Technical Working Group is made up of:
- Scott Becker, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming wolf coordinator
- Alan Bitner, deputy state director of resources for the Bureau of Land Management
- Stewart Breck, wildlife research biologist for the National Wildlife Research Center
- Roblyn Brown, wildlife biologist for Oregon Fish and Game
- Wayne East, agricultural/wildlife liaison for the Colorado Department of Agriculture
- Justin Gude, research and technical services bureau chief for the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks
- Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck
- Mike Jimenez, retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke
- Steve Lohr, renewable resources director for the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. Forest Service
- Martin Lowney, state director of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Carter Niemeyer, retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- Eric Odell, species conservation biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Mike Phillips of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project
- John Sanderson, director of the Center for Collaborative Conservation at Colorado State University
- Doug Smith, Yellowstone project leader for the National Park Service
- Jennifer Carpenter, associate regional director for the National Park Services resource stewardship and science program
- Robin Young, extension agent for the Colorado State University Extension Service
The Stakeholder Advisory Group members are:
- Matt Barnes of Dolores, who runs range science business and works with the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative
- Moffat County Commissioner Donald Broom of Craig
- Jenny Burbey of Hesperus, president of Colorado Outfitters Association and a livestock producer
- Bob Chastain of Colorado Springs, president and CEO of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- Renee Deal of Somerset, a rancher, outfitter and member of agricultural groups
- Adam Gall of Paonia, a wolf biologist for five years in Idaho, employed by Nez Perce tribe
- Dan Gates of Canon City, chairman of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management
- John Howard of Grand Junction, a former Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioner
- Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober of Carbondale
- Lenny Klinglesmith of Meeker, rancher and outfitter, as well as a member of agricultural groups
- Darlene Kobobel of Divide, representing the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center
- Tom Kourlis of Castle Rock, rancher, outfitter and former commissioner of agriculture
- Brian Kurzel of Denver, the Rocky Mountain regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation
- Hallie Mahowald of Salida, program director for the Western Landowners Alliance
- Jonathan Proctor of Denver, regional director for Defenders of Wildlife
- Gary Skiba of Durango, the wildlife program manager for the San Juan Citizen Alliance
- Department of Natural Resources executive director Dan Gibbs
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife director Dan Prenzlow
- Colorado Department of Agriculture commissioner Kate Greenberg
“We want to thank all of those that submitted an application or considered an offer to participate in these important advisory groups,” Prenzlow said in a statement. “While this is certainly an opportunity to share perspectives and expertise, it’s important to note it is also a significant commitment of time and energy, and we greatly appreciate all those who volunteered their time. We are now eager to get to work with those selected to move forward with us on the implementation process.”
