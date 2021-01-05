U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will play a central role Wednesday leading arguments against an attempt by some Republican lawmakers to reverse Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump, Colorado Politics has confirmed.
The Lafayette Democrat, serving his second term representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, is one of four lawmakers tapped by House Democratic leadership to manage the response to efforts by at least a dozen GOP senators and more than 100 House Republicans to block certification of Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win.
Sources told Colorado Politics that procedures on both sides were still being worked out Tuesday afternoon, but it's possible Neguse and his Democratic colleagues will wind up sparring with at least one Colorado Republican, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn — and could find themselves cheering on another Republican member of the state's congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who opposes the challenges on constitutional grounds.
Congress is set to convene at 11 a.m. MDT on Wednesday to perform what has typically been a routine duty — tallying the electoral votes cast last month in state capitals following each state certifying results of the Nov. 3 election.
But this year's joint session promises to be anything but typical, with Trump's allies planning to object to counting electoral votes from as many as six states, based on unfounded allegations of widespread fraud and irregularities.
If a member of the House and a member of the Senate agree to object to a state's electoral votes, the chambers are required to reconvene separately and then debate each objection for up to two hours apiece, followed by a vote whether to uphold each objection. The whole process could take as long as four hours for each state that draws a complaint, congressional sources say.
While the move to undo the election results is almost certain to fail — Democrats hold the majority in the House, and enough Republican senators have said they're opposed to the challenges to make it unlikely either chamber will vote to throw out any electoral votes — congressional sources say they expect the count and lengthy debates to stretch late into the night, laying bare long-simmering tensions in a prolonged confrontation.
That's where Neguse and the others who will be managing the Democrats' response during the debates — fellow House Judiciary Committee members Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren, both of California, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland — could land in the spotlight.
They'll be presenting arguments House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described in a memo as "the constitutional, historical and thematic justification for respecting the will of the people." Also making a case against any objections will be members of the delegations from states whose votes are challenged, Politico's Kyle Cheney reported Tuesday.
Biden carried Colorado by 13.5 points, winning the state's nine electoral votes. He and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Lamborn announced Monday that he plans to object to counting the electoral votes from six states won by Biden — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and Michigan — and the Colorado Springs Republican is expected to speak Wednesday, though it isn't certain yet which states' results will also attract objections from a senator, forcing debate.
"Tomorrow it's our turn to fight," Lamborn tweeted Tuesday after crediting Trump with fighting "the liberal media and Big Tech" and beating impeachment and an investigation into his campaign's association with Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Rifle Republican who was sworn into office on Sunday, declared earlier in December that she would be objecting to Biden's win, but her office didn't respond to an inquiry about whether she will have a role in Wednesday's proceedings beyond voting.
Buck, the outgoing chairman of the state GOP, said Sunday that he doesn't believe the Constitution grants Congress the authority to challenge states' Electoral College votes, though he stressed that he's also "outraged" at what he called "significant abuses in our election system."
In a statement joined by other prominent conservative House Republicans, Buck said: "Congress has one job here: to count electoral votes that have in fact been cast by any state, as designated by those authorized to do so under state law," the lawmakers wrote.
"Accordingly, our path forward is also clear. We must respect the states’ authority here. Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”
Buck and the others on Tuesday sent the statement to Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
