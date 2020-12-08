Colorado became the latest state to officially make Joe Biden the winner of the state's popular vote, not that it was in doubt.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the results of last month's election after receiving each county's votes, after bipartisan canvass boards from each of the state's 64 counties completed their review.
The certification was held up for the automatic recount in the district attorney's race in the 18th Judicial District.
“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” Griswold said in a statement Tuesday. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards. Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history.
"We are tremendously proud of this success, and I commend my staff and county clerks offices for all their diligent work this year.”
The Secretary of State’s Office and respective county clerks completed a statewide risk-limiting audit to test the statistical validity of the vote. The results held up.
Biden beat Trump by 13.5% in Colorado, a big improvement over Hillary Clinton's margin over Trump four yeas earlier, 5 percentage points. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, ousted Republican Cory Gardner from his U.S. Senate seat by 9.3 points.
Colorado's eight Electoral College votes, like those in every other state, will be awarded next Monday.
Griswold's office provided a statistical breakdown of voters Tuesday:
Total voter turnout: 3,291,548
Mail ballots: 3,092,903
In-person ballots: 198,645
Democratic: 1,020,321
Republican: 941,313
Unaffiliated: 1,276,834
Other: 53,080
Female: 1,683,598
Male: 1,554,730
Unknown: 53,220
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.