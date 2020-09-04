The Boulder-based maker of a discourse-changing documentary and social experiment about healing the nation's partisan divides called on the news networks to cool it and be patient on election night and thereafter.

INSIGHTS | What does it mean to be an American? Documentary offers an answer Joey Bunch: "I’m not prone to say much about TV, but here’s something worth talking about that’s significant to Colorado and significant to the country: compassion in patriotism."

"Divided We Fall: Unity Without Tragedy" made its world premiere April 30 on Rocky Mountain PBS, before going national on American Public Television on May 20.

This week, Boulderite Tom Cosgrove, the executive producer of the film, called on five networks — CBS, ABC, NBC/MSNBC, Fox News and CNN — to withhold speculation on election night and communicate clearly that results are incomplete and unofficial.

“ Media outlets projecting the results with incomplete returns will only inflame our divides, encourage conspiracy theories, and weaken our democracy,” Cosgrove said.

He said unity at this juncture would be a public service.

Cosgrove said networks need should eschew exit polls and let the result, no matter how long it takes, speak for itself, without stirring up a fervor.

He said the Trump administration is "throwing buckets of gasoline on the burning conspiracy fire" by questioning the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

"I knew I had to act," he said of the network plea. "We need a united, uniform message on election night that cannot be distorted, to again quote Lincoln, 'to be reminded of our better angels.' ”

He said the country couldn't afford one network declaring Biden the winner and another crowning Trump for a second term before the results are official.

"We’ve learned in recent times that the key that has made our democracy work for almost 250 years is honor," Cosgrove told Colorado Politics. "If one news outlet does not honor this challenge it will fuel the emotions of its viewers, in all likelihood in contrast to other networks.

"We will all be tested to keep that honor in the days and possible weeks after Election Day as we wait for the results while consuming copious amounts of conspiracy claims."

Cosgrove said, as other experts have, that America might not know the official results on election night, a break from tradition. Each state’s secretary of state will certify the results in the days and perhaps weeks afterwards, barring an obvious blowout.

The election four years ago, however, proved you can set the popular vote aside, as Hillary Clinton won that by 2.8 million votes. The election will be decided on Dec. 14 by the majority of electors selected in each state to be part of the all-important Electoral College, which Donald Trump took by a 306-232 count.

He said he was motivated to speak up after three years co-creating and producing a documentary showing politically diverse Americans bridging divides.

"I know Americans want to be united even if they are hanging onto unity with their fingertips," he said.

You can learn more about "Divided We Fall" by clicking here.