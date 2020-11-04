While millions of people around the country awaited further results in the presidential election, one thing became clearer on Wednesday morning: Colorado appeared dangerously close to a devastating loss to its electoral rival, Minnesota.
In October, the senior Democratic senators from each state, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar, challenged each other to a turnout-based competition. If Colorado experienced a higher percentage of turnout than Minnesota, Bennet would select a craft beer brewed in the Centennial State for the Klobuchar to drink — and vice versa if the Land of 10,000 Lakes saw more ballots cast.
“Hey, Michael, challenge accepted. But I think you are going to truly regret challenging me and the great state of Minnesota,” Klobuchar said at the time. “That’s because we have such a proud history of significant engagement. We have led the nation in voter turnout in eight of the last nine presidential elections. I think that officially makes us a dynasty.”
The claim to a dynasty solidified on Election Day, as the United States Election Project reported that Colorado experienced 76% turnout, compared to Minnesota’s nearly 83% — the highest in the nation. Iowa, New Hampshire and Wisconsin also unofficially reported higher percentages of ballots cast than Colorado.
A surprise twist occurred in the final days of the election, following a tweet from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., that indicated a late entry from Big Sky Country.
“Better look out—Montana voters are doing everything they can to ensure we'll be riding to a #TurnoutChallenge victory,” Tester wrote. “Maybe I'll suggest a nice pumpkin brew when we celebrate?”
Montana, according to the elections project, had approximately 71% turnout as of Wednesday morning.
