Colorado was front and center when "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" heard reaction from veterans on President Trump's alleged denigration of veterans Sunday.
The show is on a cross-country road trip to speak to voters, broadcasting Sunday morning from Boulder with host Martha Raddatz framed by our familiar Hogbacks.
She took on the question of whether the president ever referred to soldiers and veterans as suckers or losers.
"It broke my year," said veteran Charlie Dominguez, wearing an Army cap. "We're not losers. We're not suckers. The government sent us over there. We didn't say, 'Send me, send me to the war.'"
Another veteran, Nick Gray, said he didn't believe the articles. He judges Trump by his actions, which he thought supported the military, but another veteran, Drew Sloan, who was wounded in Afghanistan and served in Iraq, said it didn't surprise him.
"You can see what he said about Sen. McCain from the very start," he said of Vietnam hero John McCain, a target of the president during the 2016 campaign. "I think this is someone who respects the military vote, but that's not the same thing as respecting military service."
You can watch the entire segment by clicking here.
Raddatz characterized Colorado as a purple state, "extremists on the left, extremists on the right and everything in between."
She spoke first with Salvador Hernandez, the state director of Mi Familia Vota for Colorado.
"These last four years have been tough, particularly for the Latino community," he said. "We've been antagonized by this administration."
He said Biden, however, needs to be more clear on his plan for the key Colorado demographic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.