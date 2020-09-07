President Trump should watch what he says. Jena Griswold could have his number, as in, the kind that inmates wear.
"In Colorado, we take double voting seriously and refer all suspected cases for legal enforcement," Colorado's Democratic secretary of state tweeted on Labor Day. "If it makes sense, I will include @realDonaldTrump in the referral for prosecution. He may not have presidential immunity anymore depending on the election."
The tweet had been liked by more than 16,600 people on Monday afternoon.
The social media spat stems partly from the president being an opponent of mail-in elections, which Colorado adopted in 2013.
Last Wednesday, he said, presumably facetiously, that his supporters in North Carolina should try to vote twice.
The next day on Twitter, Trump suggested those who mail in ballots should also show up at polling places in-person on Election Day.
Voter fraud is a class 1 felony in North Carolina, and in Colorado it's a class 5 felony, which carries a penalty of up to 18 months in the county jail and a fine up to $5,000.
Twitter and Facebook affixed warning labels on posts and retweets Thursday afternoon.
Well, the Trump family has spent a lot of time in Aspen, but it's implausible they would vote in Colorado at all, let alone twice.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to walk back the comment and tweet from the president.
"The president does not condone unlawful voting, and the president has been very clear about this," she told reporters in Washington on Thursday.
She added, "What Democrats want you to do is say: 'Trust us but don't verify. Don't verify that your vote's been counted. This president's trying to enfranchise Americans.'"
Griswold is not up for reelection until 2022, but she's pushed back hard on Trump for his assaults on mail-ballot voting.
Last month she told her supporters in the email that the president was waging an "assault to our democracy" by undermining mail ballots.
Her remarks followed the president saying he might not accept the results of the election if he loses.
"Mail-in voting is safe, effective, and affordable," Griswold told her supporters. "It encourages higher participation, and as we live through a pandemic, it can help keep Americans safe and healthy."
Trump spoke specifically of Colorado's mail ballots in June, when he did an interview at the White House with former Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George, who pushed back on the president's claims of fraud in Colorado, as well.
“There are thousands of cases all over, thousands, and I don’t like the system,” the president said, then wandered. “I did pretty well in Colorado, could have won Colorado.”
Trump lost Colorado to Hillary Clinton by 5 percentage points in 2016.
