The Colorado Republican Party acknowledged Tuesday that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect, saying the former vice president received enough electoral votes the day after state electors cast ballots and six weeks after the election.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the Windsor Republican who doubles as chairman of the state GOP, also said in a statement that despite his disappointment that President Donald Trump didn't win re-election, he respects "the constitutional process" and added that he also respects Trump's right to "exhaust all legal options."

"The Colorado Republican Committee recognizes the vote of the Electoral College and that Joe Biden has a sufficient number of votes to be recognized as the next President of the United States," Buck said in a statement released by a party spokesman.

"While I'm disappointed in the outcome of this election, I respect the constitutional process. I have respected the president's right to exhaust all legal options, and I continue to do so."

Up to this point, most of Colorado's leading Republicans have refused to say explicitly whether Biden won election as the 46th president, with many supporting lawsuits by Trump and his allies, which have been almost universally dismissed by judges.

Democratic electors cast all nine of Colorado's electoral votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday at a constitutionally mandated meeting at the State Capitol, affirming the results of the Nov. 3 election. Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, prevailing by a margin identical to the one Trump called a "landslide" when he won the presidency four years ago.

Buck and U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, signed on last week to an effort to toss the electoral votes of four states that sided with Biden, but the Supreme Court rejected the bid.

Lamborn did not immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to a request for comment on Biden's status sent to his spokeswoman.

Nor did U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who lost a bid for re-election on Nov. 3 and last month complained about "gotcha questions" when a reporter asked if Biden was the president-elect.

Senate Republican Leader Chris Holbert of Parker, outgoing House Republican Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock and House Republican Leader-elect Hugh McKean of Loveland also didn't respond to inquiries about whether they consider that Biden will be the next president.

U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, a Rifle Republican, has maintained on social media for weeks that she supports Trump's claims that fraud and "irregularities" cost him the election, though recently she has begun to comment on a hypothetical Biden administration.

"With all the irregularities in this election, we may never know the true way people voted in this election," Boebert tweeted Friday after the Supreme Court tossed a challenge to Biden's win.

"It is up to Congress to make this right and be the final say in this dispute. That is what the Constitution stipulates," she added.