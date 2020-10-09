The Colorado Republican Party on Friday kicked off a digital advertising campaign featuring state residents describing how GOP policies have made their lives better.

The "Results Matter" campaign includes a website and four videos — three in English and one in Spanish — starring "everyday Coloradans and how they've been positively impacted by the results delivered by Republican leaders in our state," a party spokesman said.

"Results Matter, and the people of Colorado know that President Trump, Senator Gardner, and their local Republican officials are fighting everyday to achieve policies that positively impact our state and local communities," said U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the state GOP chairman, in a statement.

"These stories show just how important Republican ideals like lower taxes, fair trade deals, and protecting the American dream are to Coloradans."

The campaign launches the same day that ballots start going in the mail to voters in a state featuring one of 2020's marquee U.S. Senate races, between Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Jane, an accountant in Boulder whose last name isn't given, relates in one of the videos how she was registered unaffiliated and never gave much thought to politics but grew alarmed at the division in the country under President Barack Obama after voting for him.

"Things were getting too extreme," she said, adding that she was inspired to learn more about the political parties. After deciding the Republican Party better represented her principles, Jane said she has been working to help others understand how politics affects them.

In another video, the Rock family of Yuma County talks about how Trump and Gardner's trade deals and efforts to repeal regulations will make it easier to pass their 5,000-acre farm on to the next generation.

"From Jane in Boulder, to Yuli in Windsor, to the Rock family in Yuma County, it's clear that Republicans are the only party that is truly focused on providing opportunities for Colorado families and small businesses," Buck said. "I'm proud of our candidates and I'm proud to be the leader of a Party that understands — Results Matter."